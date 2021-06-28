Pitta Dosh Explained: They say ‘you are what you eat’ and it’s the ultimate formula for leading a balanced life today. The understanding of our daily nutrients and diet strategy becomes even more significant when we are at war with the Covid-19 pandemic. While it has become the need of the hour to pick and fight our battles like low immunity, improper digestion, and poor health in general, all this might just not be enough. There’s a need to look beyond. Also Read - Heard About Gluten-Free Diet? | Meaning, Health Benefits and Drawbacks Explained

It’s essential to choose nourishing food over tasteful junk, eating a balanced diet, and exercising but despite our best efforts at these, all of these might not be the only things we have to keep a check on. Maintaining good digestive health is also one of the prime concerns because it’s only then all these vital nutrients be absorbed by our cells, tissues and will be converted to energy so that we can carry out our daily errands without getting tired. Now, this process is also called metabolism, and this metabolism is driven by three principal directive forces, the Pitta Dosha, being the dominant in many, followed by Vata and Kapha. Here’s all you need to know about the Pitta Dosh:

What is Pitta Dosh?

According to Ayurveda, a natural state of existence is called its ‘Prakriti’, and the three doshas – Pitta, Vata, and Kapha – are the determinants of what type of personality the individual represents. Pitta is the combination of Agni and Jalam, that is fire and water. Pitta mainly possesses characters like hot, oily, and light. Pitta Dosh can be called the access of Pitta in our body leading to a Pitta imbalance in our body.

What does Pitta imbalance in a body lead to?

Pitta is responsible for the key attributes of our personality like a fit body, increased sweat, optimal sleep, rational thinking, high intelligence quotient, and good memory, Fluent speaking, etc. A Dosh is an imbalance of the Pitta, leading to anger and anxiety issues, skin with blemishes, acne, darkness, and thick hair, etc.

What are the side effects of Pitta Dosh?

Summer Season is also known as the ‘Season of Pitta Dosh’ as it can aggravate the heat in the body. A few adverse effects of Pitta in our body can be:

Augment hunger and thirst

Acid Reflux, gas, and Indigestion related problems.

Nausea, diarrhea, constipation, and other stomach issues.

Excessive hair fall

Hormonal Imbalances

In women, extreme pain and heavy flow of blood during menstruation.

Postural issues like Vertigo and migraine.

Hot flashes

Bad breath and body odor

Anxiety and stress issues, like feelings of repentance, disappointment, anger, or frustration.

Insomnia or other sleeping disorders.

How to balance Pitta Dosh through diet?

Though Yoga is a significant cure for Pitta Dosh, as it promotes calm, empathy in an individual, it is important to make changes to your food habits to balance Pitta Dosh. Any food item that is heavy for the stomach should be avoided like soy sauce, salted butter, sour cream tomatoes, wine, chocolate, etc. Avoid spices that make you experience burns and inflammations in your body.

1. Vegetables you can eat:

Prefer Consuming sweet and bitter but beneficial vegetables like cabbages, cucumbers, Cauliflower, peas, lettuce, green beans sweet potatoes, leafy greens, pumpkins, broccoli, cauliflower, and zucchini.

2. Grains that can help you balance Pitta:

Switch to healthier grains like Barley, oats basmati, or white rice and wheat.

3. Fruits:

Try some stomach and pitta-friendly fruits like apples, coconuts, melons, oranges, pears, plums, pomegranates, and mangoes (in moderation or best when mixed with cold milk). Dry fruit should be avoided.

Replace white sugar with brown sugar or honey. Avoid Jaggery.

4. Dairy Products:

Use naturally extracted dairy and milk. unsalted butter, ghee, milk, and cheese can be consumed.

Use Subtle and Soothing spices like cinnamon, turmeric, cardamom, fennel.

Black pepper can only be mildly sprinkled on salads, soups and cooked meals to add taste.

It is advised to lower salt intake. Avoid Chillies.

Can Meat, Eggs, Poultry, and Seafood be consumed during Pitta Imbalance?

Eggs can be consumed as they are rich in protein and light to the gut. However, a vegetarian diet is considered the best during the imbalance, and saying a No-No to poultry, meat, seafood is the right way.

— Written by Apoorva Girdhar