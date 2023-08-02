Home

Plant-Based Diet Benefits: Weight Loss to Maintaining Blood Sugar, Here is What Makes This Green Diet a Healthy Alternative

Plant-based diet has several health benefits and is also been gaining traction as a new eco-friendly health trend.

Plant-based diet has gained momentum in the contemporary era. With health trends changing every day and new diets and fads coming into vogue, a step towards a green diet seems to emerging. A plant-based diet has several health benefits but also helps towards a sustainable environment. Usually, these plant-based diets comprise of lots of vegetables, beans, legumes, nuts, grains, and fruits with little to no dairy, meat or fish.

A calorie deficit is the basic principle of weight loss. Plant-based foods have a low-calorie density. Besides this, plant-based foods generally have lower levels of fat. This is especially true for saturated fats. Saturated fats contribute the most to calories and weight gain. Plant-based foods are a great way to stay away from them. Animal-based foods such as meat, dairy, etc. tend to be higher in fat, contributing to weight gain. In addition to this, plant-based foods also have high fibre content. This dietary-rich fibre food helps you feel full without adding significant calories to your daily intake. Fibre also helps keep the digestive system healthy.

According to Harvard Health publishing, plant-based diets offer all the necessary protein, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals for optimal health, and are often higher in fiber and phytonutrients. However, some vegans may need to add a supplement (specifically vitamin B12) to ensure they receive all the nutrients required. Such health-conscious and environment conscious diet has several health benefits and may aid with weight loss too. We got in touch with epxert to undertsand it better and Himanshu Bajpai, Founder of 3S Technologies exlusivley answered our questions about plant-based diet.

BENEFITS OF PLANT-BASED DIET

Health and wellness are essential to leading a fulfilling life. In the current climate, post-pandemic and with increased awareness about sustainable and mindful living, a plant-based diet is gaining momentum.

Improve Nutrition Intake: A plant-based diet helps improve nutrition intake. Rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fibre, a plant-based diet can help lower the risk of heart disease. It lowers blood pressure and cholesterol, and it improves blood sugar control. Better Immunity:A plant-based diet also improves insulin sensitivity, which helps reduce diabetes risk. A healthier, sustainable, and wholesome option, a plant-based diet proves mindful eating and better immunity. Good For Weight Loss: Among the other benefits of a plant-based diet, weight regulation is one of the major ones. Plant-based foods are generally lighter and easier to process by the body as opposed to animal-based foods. This is because plant-based foods have a lower calorie density and a higher water content. Therefore, for healthy weight loss, a plant-based diet is worth considering. Maintain Blood-Sugar: Plant-based foods, especially legumes, whole grains, etc., also aid in improved insulin sensitivity. This, in turn, maintains blood sugar levels and reduces the likelihood of excess fat storage. Non-starchy vegetables, leafy greens, phytonutrients, etc. found in plant-based foods positively influence gut health and ensure that you eat the rainbow. A balanced plant-based diet complemented with the right supplements helps with better weight management and reduces inflammation. Less of Junk: Planned plant-based meals also ensure less consumption of processed food, which means a lower intake of sugary foods with added preservatives, which can be a hurdle in your weight loss journey.

A balanced plant-based diet after consulting your dietician, focusing on proper nutrition intake, and an active lifestyle, can help in achieving sustainable weight loss, ensuring that you move forward with a healthy approach in mind.

