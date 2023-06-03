Home

Health

Plum Benefits: 6 Reasons to Make Sweet and Tangy Aloo Bukhara Your Fruit of the Month

Ti's the season of Aloo Bukhara or plums. Time to add some more colours to the fruit bowl with plums, here is why,

Seasons change and so do the variety of fruits that are available in the market. with monsoon around the corner, aloo bukhara or plums as we say in English are adorning the vendor carts and market crates with their reddish-purple colours. This succulent fruit belongs to the Rosacea family and ranges from tart to super juicy.

This sweet yet tangy fruit has several health benefits. A powerhouse of nutrients, these can be consumed both fresh and dried. Dried plums are also known as prunes and have different benefits.

5 Benefits of Plums or Aloo Bukhara

Anti-Inflammatory: Plums have protective plant compounds that may possess some anti-inflammatory properties that could further aid in lowering the risk of diseases like obesity, diabetes etc. Rich in Anti-Oxidants: Both plums and prunes combat to reduce cell damage with their anti-oxidant properties. According to a report by Healthline, “They are particularly high in polyphenol antioxidants, which have positive effects on bone health and may help reduce the risk of heart disease and diabetes” Helps with Constipation: Plums contain isatin and sorbitol, which help relieve constipation and improve digestion. It also keeps the bowel healthy. Plums also contain a high amount of insoluble fiber, meaning that it does not blend with water, thus preventing constipation by adding bulk to the stool. Aids in lowering sugar levels: Plums have properties that may help with blood sugar control. Despite being fairly high in carbs, plums do not appear to cause a substantial rise in blood sugar levels after they’re eaten. This is attributed to their potential to increase levels of adiponectin, a hormone that plays a role in blood sugar regulation. Additionally, the fiber in plums may be partly responsible for their effects on blood sugar. Benefits of heart health: Plums are a rich source of potassium, fluoride and iron. Potassium as an important component of cell and body fluids, helps in controlling heart rate and blood pressure. Anti-cancer agents: Plums are high in unique phytonutrients or their anti-cancer agents called neochlorogenic and chlorogenic acid. These phenols are found to kill breast cancer cells, without harming healthy cells.

While these are some basic benefits of Aloo Bukhara, they also help with vision and keep certain diseases at bay as they are rich in vitamins and minerals. While most of us kee p talking about how an apple a day may keep the doctor away, adding more colours to the fruit bowl may help to be more healthy this season!

