Plums appear during the monsoon and are sweet, tart, and have reddish-blue skin. In Hindi, plums are called as "Aloo Bukhara," and they are primarily grown in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. This tasty fruit is a fantastic source of potassium and is packed with nutrients. Additionally, it contains a lot of antioxidants, which defend the body against free radicals that harm cells. Plums contain vitamin C, which supports healthy blood vessel development, reduce inflammation, and are beneficial for eyes. Given below are some health benefits of plum or Aloo Bukhara that you should definitely know

5 healthy Benefits of Plum/Aloo Bukhara:

Reduces Hair loss and Promotes Hair Growth : Plums reverse the adrenal gland insufficiency, which stops hair loss. Due to its high iron content and improved blood circulation, it also encourages hair growth. If you want hair that is thicker, add plums in your diet and see the results.

Eases Constipation: Prunes, which are made from dried plums and have high fiber content and are widely known for their ability to relieve constipation. Isatin and sorbitol, which are found in plums, helps in digestion and reduces constipation. In addition, it also promotes gut health.

Reduces the Risk of Cancer: The pigment, anthocyanins, which also fights free radicals, is what gives plums their reddish blue skin color. Additionally, plums guard against oral, cavity, and breast cancer.

Aids in Stress and Anxiety: Because of the chlorogenic acids in plums and their anxiolytic properties, eating them can help you feel less anxious. The fact that these characteristics are excellent for lowering anxiety has even been proved by several experts, so whenever you feel stressed or anxious, take a few bites of plums to feel better.

Increases Metabolism: Plums can also increase your metabolism. The metabolism can be naturally accelerated by fiber since it helps the body get rid of impurities and helps you lose weight

Beneficial for skin: Consuming plums tightens and clarifies the texture of your skin. The fruit helps your skin look younger and minimizes wrinkles. Add plums in your diet for reducing skin redness and scarring.