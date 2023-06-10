Home

Health

Mood Swings? 5 Natural Remedies to Get Relief From PMS

Mood Swings? 5 Natural Remedies to Get Relief From PMS

Food cravings to mood swings, PMS is not easy. But the discomfort can be alleviated with few natural remedies.

One moment it is gloomy, the next it is happy. One moment it is irritability the next is angry. So on and forth there is a rollercoaster of emotions coupled with unexplained bloating and whatnot. And when this happens, all women understand what is waiting around the corner. ‘ That time of the month’ it is! Days before the onset of the menstrual cycle, women tend to experience prem-menstrual syndrome or PMS every month. It can be really overwhelming at times as well. It is different for different individuals.

What is PMS? It is basically a change in mood, emotions, health and behavior just days before period. It might happen sometime around ovulation and may last until period begins. It arrives with full pomp and show — making it loud and clear with an entourage of sidekicks — mood swings, bloating, food cravings, ballooning breasts, uncontrollable irritability, and of course, tears. PMS is not easy — you can’t avoid, escape or ignore it.

You may like to read

But, here are 5 natural remedies that can help with your PMS.

Sleep Schedules: Fatigue is one of the significant reasons for PMS-related irritability and mood swings and fatigue before periods due to a lack of serotonin in the brain.So don’t miss your 8 hours of sleep to beat the PMS Fatigue and moodiness. De-stress : Right before your period, your progesterone levels are at an all-time high, leading your hormonal balance to a tailspin. Along with this your stress level also increases. Yoga and Meditation help you combat stress and PMS the natural way. Lay low on caffeine and sugar : Some things can never be good for your body and health. Sugar and Caffeine are one of those things. During this time you should have more water. So, sip on some herbal teas or opt for natural sugars such as oaked fig, pind khajur, munakka, raisins, or fruits. Take help of mulethi & ajwain : Ajwain Gur Khadha in the mid-morning helps reduce menstrual cramps and also aids in the easy flow of blood.Mulethi roots can moderate spasms and alleviate pain because these are antispasmodic in nature, and relieve muscle spasms in the abdomen and legs during PMS. Ensure no deficiency of vitamins, calcium: Did you know Vitamin D, Calcium and Magnesium deficiency could lead to severe PMS and hormonal disturbance in the body? So get the optimal levels of the required nutrients

These are few simple lifestyle tweaks that may help to relieve PMS symptoms and alleviate the discomfort during that period.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.