Home

Health

Pomegranate Benefits: What Happens When You Drink 1 Glass of Anar ka Juice Regularly?

Pomegranate Benefits: What Happens When You Drink 1 Glass of Anar ka Juice Regularly?

Drinking pomegranate juice is not just keeping the body healthy but also hydrated. Here is why one should drink one glass of anar juice regularly.

Pomegranate Benefits: What Happens When You Drink 1 Glass of Anar ka Juice Regularly? (Freepik)

In a world of sodas and sugary drinks, fresh fruit juices are the healthy way towards a healthy lifestyle. Be it veggies or fruits, juice is always considered a healthy way to keep the body fit and also hydrated. Among the array of varieties we have, pomegranate is one fruit that is loaded with nutrients. Speaking of juices and fruits, anar is a fruity-flavoured food to incorporate into your diet.

Trending Now

Eating anar is all good, but drinking a glass of pomegranate juice regularly can do wonders for health. Juice not only serves the benefits of the respective veggie or fruit, it also helps to keep the body hydrated. Hydration is the golden rule to being healthy and fit. Apart from this, a glass of juice also adds the touch of refreshment amid a dull day.

You may like to read

Here is what may happen when you drink a glass of anar juice everyday!

5 Health Benefits of Pomegranate

Good For Heart: Several studies have concluded that pomegranate can help lower cholesterol levels, blood pressure and increase blood flow in the arteries. Therefore, collectively, it may help to strengthen the heart and lower the risk of heart ailments. Boost Digestion: Anar is a good fruit often used as a home remedy as well. Pomegranate juice has dietary fibres that can help with better digestion and get relief from digestive woes as well. Boost Immunity: Pomegranate is rich in vitamin C which is essential to build immunity. It is important to fight off the infection and virus that have suddenly been on the rise lately. Anti-Inflammatory: Pomegranate has a good amount of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that may help to shield cells against free radicals. According to some research, drinking anar juice regularly can lower the risk of developing cancer. Reduce Blood Pressure: It helps to lower the pressure on the blood vessels and increase blood flow. This further lowers blood pressure levels and gives way to a healthy heart.

Anar is a collection of nutrient-rich be fruity beads that furnish with a plethora of health benefits. Pomegranate juice is a great way to gain these benefits and also keep the body hydrated throughout the day.

Be it morning, mid-day or evening, a freshly squeezed anar juice can go a long way. However, people with comorbidities must consult their doctors before embarking on new dietary practises. Everybody has a different requirement and different foods affect the body differently.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.