Poonam Pandey’s Death: Know The First Signs of Cervical Cancer in Young Women

Model and actress Poonam Pandey passed away at 32 due to cervical cancer. Women in younger age groups are being affected by this severe cancer variant. Take a look at its signs, risks, challenges, and prevention measures.

Bollywood actor and model Poonam Pandey passed away on February 2, 2024, due to cervical cancer. The news was confirmed after a statement was shared by her manager on her official Instagram page. ”This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared,” reads the post.

The alarming trend of cervical cancer is believed to be attacking women of younger age groups. The word “cancer” is considered a silent threat that can disrupt anyone’s life and hangs as a dark shadow over patient’s families. There is a significant need to understand cervical cancer’s risk factors, and challenges faced, and aware women of this hideous disease. Earlier, this cancer was massively linked to older women, however, women in their 20s and 30s are getting affected by it. It is a kind of cancer that occurs in a woman’s cervix and affects the skin, genital area and throat. Here are the risks, signs associated with this cancer and the ways of prevention.

Early Cervical Cancer Warning Signs

If you experience any of these symptoms, let your doctor know:

Light bleeding or blood spots between menstrual periods. Vaginal discharge changes: watery, foul-smelling or more discharge than usual. Pain or discomfort during sexual intercourse. Bleeding during or after sex, or after a pelvic exam. Increased or extended menstrual bleeding. Pelvic or unexplained back pain.

Postmenopausal bleeding.

Risk Factors

Human papillomavirus (HPV)- One of the main risk factors of cervical cancer is Human papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted infection that affects the skin, genital area, and throat. Persistent HPV infection can be a leading cause of cervical cancer. Early Sexual Activity- Women who engage in sexual activity at an early age have a high risk of exposure to HPV. The chances of transmission of the virus increase when you initiate sexual activity at an early stage of your life. Therefore, it is recommended to engage in sexual behaviours after a specific age. Weakened Immune System- As per WHO, women with weakened immune systems have a risk of developing cancer faster. A condition that suppresses one’s body’s ability to fight off infections can also be a leading cause of cervical cancer in younger groups of women.

Challenges

Absence of Knowledge- A lot of women do not have the necessary knowledge regarding cervical cancer. It is highly essential to understand its risk factors, the need for regular screening, and alternatives to preventive measures like HPV vaccination. Economic issues- There are several disparities among people to healthcare access and economic factors that sometimes lead to unequal access to early detection and preventive measures. This reason can have a huge impact on the health of women. Stigma- The taboo surrounding discussions regarding sexual health, specifically HPV and cervical cancer, can impede honest communication and discourage women from getting the help and information they need. It can act as a big barrier that will stop women from getting the necessary assistance.

Prevention

HPV Vaccination- One of the safest and most common ways to protect yourself from cervical cancer is HPV vaccination. This medication is administrated in the early teenage to protect against the infections that can cause this cancer. According to WHO, being vaccinated between the age of 9-14 years is an effective way to prevent HPV infection. Regular Screening- Pap smears and HPV tests are considered important for early detection of cervical cancer. Regular screening after the age of 30 may help in preventing this dangerous disease. Pap smears usually involve the examination of cervical cells for any abnormalities or infection.

