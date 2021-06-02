The coronavirus can seriously deteriorate one’s health condition. If the level of infection is somewhere between moderate to severe, it is possible that the virus did some amount of damage to the respiratory system. Even people with mild infection have to be alert in the post-infection stage because symptoms of other health conditions triggered by the coronavirus may surface. Weakness ensues over the body after having battled the dangerous virus for so many days. You may feel drained and fatigued, which is quite natural. Also Read - Only 1 Strain of Covid-19 Delta Variant First Detected in India 'of Concern' Now: WHO

Dr. Harish Chafle, Senior Consultant – Pulmonology and Critical Care at Global Hospitals in Parel, Mumbai shares steps that will help you heal effectively from Covid and rebuild your immunity:

Take plenty of rest

In the battle against the coronavirus, the body’s immune system goes into overdrive. The recovery rate for Covid patients is about 90% that means most of us will be able to survive the infection. But battling the virus with an overdrive immune system is an energy exhaustive process. It is therefore essential for someone recovering from covid or already recovered from covid to take plenty of rest and let the body recuperate the energy lost by the body while battling the infection. One may feel lingering weakness after recovering from the virus, this is a completely natural occurrence. Continue resting till you feel 100% rejuvenated.

Food eases the path to rebuild lost strength & recovery. The right kind of food will help you gain your strength back in days. Make sure your diet includes plenty of proteins such as milk and milk products, soybean, lentil soup, legumes, seeds, nuts, boiled eggs, and chicken stew. Proteins help in the repair of the body. Eat small portions for easy digestion. Don’t forget to eat at least 1 fruit a day. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Eat with all the colours of the rainbow on your plate.

Exercising may sound unappealing at the beginning, but it is essential for a speedy recovery. Working out improves blood and oxygen circulation. It helps to detoxify your body. It can also help your brain produce more happiness hormones which will lift your spirits – something that is greatly needed after you’ve contracted COVID. Only exercise as much as you can. Do your favourite kinds of exercise and don’t push yourself too much. Ten minutes a day will suffice at the beginning which can be increased gradually as the body starts tolerating the new exertion. Increase as much as tolerated. Do simple exercises like Pranayam, Kapalbhati, deep breathing exercise, and cardio exercise at home.

It has been found that hot water steam is the best mucolytic agent available. So it is advised to take plain hot water steam 2 to 3 times a day while recovering from Covid 19 illness. As covid pneumonia affects the lungs badly it can lead to the accumulation of mucous secretions inside the chest. So steam inhalation helps in the removal of these secretions and improving lung function by an adequate expansion of lung at the bases.

COVID is infamous for damaging brain and neural cells. To prevent future memory problems, try playing some memory games like sudoku, crossword, jigsaw, etc. this will also help you while away the time without getting bored and irritated. Formulate ways in which you can invigorate the mind. Start with those activities which are feasible, and continuously challenge yourself to build the sharpness. The key is going slowly yet accomplishing something for your brain each day.

The true impact of Covid is unknown and varies from patient to patient. Complications such as fibrosis, strokes, mucormycosis, heart attacks have been diagnosed in Covid patients post-recovery. Therefore it is essential for us to seriously consider any symptom that we may notice and report it to the doctor. Taking precautionary measures and being vigilant will really help in diagnosing and treating the complication at an early stage.

While normally, a COVID-19 patient for the most part takes 3 weeks to recover, new research has called upon attention towards those individuals who may have experienced an impact on their kidney, lungs, and heart, long after they recovered. Other conceivable long-haul effects of COVID-19 are neurological conditions and mental health issues as studies suggest that the infection can likewise attack the brain cells and the nervous system. While the information does not hold much proof, it is still unequivocally encouraged to consistently follow these practices to keep yourself fit.