Home

Health

Post-COVID Condition: How is Breathlessness Linked With Sleep Disruption?

Post-COVID Condition: How is Breathlessness Linked With Sleep Disruption?

Post-COVID Condition: People who have contracted COVID and were hospitalised, have been reported to experience certain post COVID symptoms that is still lingering and affecting their bodies.

Post COVID Condition: How is Breathlessness Linked With Sleep Disruption? (Freepik)

Post-COVID Condition: Ever since the pandemic hit the world, health institutions have changed a lot. It is not just about contracting the coronavirus, but how it did not leave patients completely. Today, there is another wave of a surge in cases, just when we thought that we probably might get rid of it. And till today, people continue to report several after effects of COVID too. There has been another term coined, ‘Long COVID’, refers to a condition where patients experience persistent symptoms of COVID-19 long after the acute infection has resolved. Another new connection has been drawn between disturbed sleep cycles and breathlessness due to COVID.

If you are facing breathless episodes after Covid during the day, also check if you are not able to sleep properly as researchers have now discovered that the disturbed sleep patterns in patients hospitalised with Covid was likely to be a driver of breathlessness. The study, published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, has highlighted for the first time the association between two post-Covid condition symptoms: breathlessness and sleep disruption.

You may like to read

What is the Connection Between Breathlessness and Sleep Pattern?

“The study has discovered that sleep disturbance could be an important driver of post-Covid breathlessness – or dyspnoea – because of its associations with reduced muscle function and anxiety,” said Dr John Blaikley, a clinical scientist from the University of Manchester and respiratory doctor.

According to the study, 62 per cent of Covid patients had sleep disruption, which was likely to persist for at least 12 months. On average, participants who had been hospitalised with Covid-19 slept for over an hour longer, but their sleep patterns were less regular (19 per cent decrease on the sleep regularity scale), than matched participants who were hospitalised due to any cause.

The researchers also found that participants with sleep disturbance were more likely to have anxiety and muscle weakness, common post-Covid-19 condition symptoms.

How it Effects the Body?

The sleep disruption was likely to drive breathlessness directly, but that reduced muscle function and increased anxiety, both recognised causes of breathlessness, could partially mediate the association between sleep disturbance and breathlessness.

The authors speculate that targeting sleep disruption by reducing anxiety and improving muscle strength in these patients could alleviate breathlessness, but further investigation is needed.

Understanding the causes of breathlessness is complex since it can arise from conditions that affect the respiratory, neurological, cardiovascular, and mental health systems.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.