There is a steep rise in the number of recovered Covid patients who have encountered long-term heart problems such as chest pain, sudden palpitation, heart attack, heart-swelling, heart failure, low pump capacity (low ejection fraction), blood clotting, and arrhythmia (abnormal heartbeat). To keep the heart healthy, post-covid patients should go for a regular cardiac screening after every 6 months, stick to a healthy diet, stay physically active and take medication as suggested by the doctor.

Coronavirus causes complications outside the lungs too. Cardiac issues crop because of the high levels of inflammation in one's body. As the body's immune system fights the virus, the inflammatory process destroys healthy tissues along with the heart. Covid has also led to cardiac injury in people who were free of any heart disease. Thus, there is a large number of people who have suffered from heart problems.

Dr. Pramod Narkhede, Cardiologist, Apollo Clinic, Pune highlighted, " After getting infected with Coronavirus, patients encounter chest pain, myocarditis (inflammation of heart muscle), heart attack, heart failure, blood clotting, arrhythmia (abnormal heartbeat), and stroke. These problems may be seen after how many months of the recovery from Covid infection. It was observed that 78 out of the 100 patients diagnosed with the infection reported symptoms of heart damage and inflammation

“Mainly young adults and elderly patients suffering from this. Many people experience shortness of breath, chest pain or palpitations. Any of these problems could be related to the heart, but they could also be due to other factors, including the aftermath of being very ill, prolonged inactivity, and spending weeks convalescing in bed. Around 6 out of 10 patients seen in OPD are having post covid cardiac symptoms who do not have pre-existing heart problems. The problems should be addressed and attended at the earliest. Those who have pre-existing heart problems should be cautious too and should have their regular medications and follow-up. Regular checks up and medical attention at early signs or symptoms can prevent lethal complications.” Concluded Dr. Narkhede.

Dr. Keerthi Prakash Kotla, Consultant Pathologist, Apollo Diagnostics, Pune said, “Those who have developed chest pain post-Covid recovery or those who have already suffered from heart problems and have got infected with Covid-19 should go for cardiac tests to know the functioning of the heart. ECG, X-ray chest and lipid profile and should be repeated after 6 months in high-risk individuals with pre-existing conditions like diabetes and hypertension. These tests will help to determine whether there is any damage to your heart. Don’t forget to go for regular follow-ups too”.

To keep your heart healthy, opt for a well-balanced diet consisting of all the essential nutrients. Avoid spicy, oily, canned, artificial sweeteners and flavours processed, or junk food. Manage your hypertension and cholesterol by regularly monitoring them. Exercise daily to maintain an optimum weight, and cut down on alcohol and smoking. Do not ignore any abnormal changes occurring in the body, and seek immediate medical attention.