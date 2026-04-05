Home

Health

Post-Delivery Care: Ayurvedic dos and donts every new mother should know

Post-Delivery Care: Ayurvedic dos and don’ts every new mother should know

Following Ayurveda’s guidance during the postnatal period not only helps new mothers recover faster but also reduces the risk of future health issues.

Childbirth marks the beginning of a new chapter in a woman’s life. From the first period to pregnancy and finally delivery, a woman’s body goes through several phases. After giving birth, the body undergoes major physical, hormonal, and mental changes. In Ayurveda, this post-delivery period is called Sutikā Kāla, generally lasting 40 to 45 days. Proper care during this period is crucial, not only to support immediate recovery but also to prevent future health complications. Even today, in many parts of India, women are kept in a separate room after childbirth to ensure rest and recuperation. Let’s explore what Ayurveda recommends for new mothers during this vital phase.

Ayurvedic Postnatal Care: What new mothers should do

1. Eat nutritious, easy-to-digest food

Experts from Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar advise that after delivery, the body is in recovery mode. Ayurveda recommends light, warm, and easily digestible meals. For the first 40–45 days, meals including moong dal, ghee, khichdi, soups, and spices like ajwain, saunth, and methi are ideal. These foods support digestion and help the body regain strength.

2. Drink warm water

Cold water can strain the digestive system. Ayurveda advises drinking lukewarm water, which aids digestion and helps flush out toxins from the body.

3. Abhyang massage

Childbirth can leave muscles and bones sore. Post-delivery oil massage using sesame or mustard oil strengthens muscles and relieves pain, making recovery faster and more comfortable.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

4. Gentle yoga and pranayama

Once 20–25 days have passed post-delivery, mothers can start light yoga and pranayama under a doctor’s supervision. These practices help restore strength, flexibility, and mental calmness.

5. Belly binding

Ayurveda recommends belly binding to help the uterus return to its normal size and strengthen abdominal muscles. A cotton cloth or belt tied around the waist supports the abdomen and aids faster recovery.

What to avoid after delivery according to Ayurveda

Cold Foods: Avoid cold water, ice cream, or refrigerated foods for at least a year, as they can increase Vata dosha, leading to digestive or other health issues.

Spicy and Oily Foods: Heavy, spicy, and oily foods can disturb digestion, causing gas, constipation, and weakness.

Mental Stress: Stress can affect both the mother and the baby. It may reduce the quality and quantity of breast milk.

Sleep Deprivation: At least 8-10 hours of sleep daily is recommended. Lack of rest can slow recovery, increase fatigue, and worsen physical pain.

Ayurvedic care during Sutikā Kāla is all about balancing rest, nutrition, and gentle activity. Following these practices can ensure faster recovery, stronger health, and a smoother transition into motherhood.

For new mothers, the first 40-45 days are crucial, nurture your body, eat right, rest well, and follow Ayurveda to support your health and your baby’s wellbeing.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.