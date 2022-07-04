Pregnancy and childbirth are complex processes wherein a woman’s body undergoes several changes. The process puts the mother-to-be through a physical, mental, and emotional rollercoaster during the course of pregnancy and changes their body completely. It is also the time when the women pay attention to their health and well-being as it is related to the health and development of the baby.Also Read - 12 Daily Habits You Must Follow For 66 Days For a Happy & Productive Life

The body also requires the same amount of care and attention post-pregnancy. It is one of the crucial moments for new mothers and shouldn't be ignored at all. The new mother's body needs strength to recover from the vigorous labour process and attain overall health. If the mother is breastfeeding, the body needs nutrition to meet the needs of both.

The nutritional and dietary requirements of the women change drastically post-pregnancy. The nutritional requirements vary for every individual and differ based on the conditions; e.g. A woman who has had a cesarean will require more nutrition for recovery. Post-partum, a breastfeeding mother needs about 2300-2500 calories, which goes up by about 350 calories.

Dr Vijaya Manohar, MBBS, MD (OBG), Sr. Consultant, Apollo Cradle and Children’s Hospital Koramangala share nutrition tips for new mothers.

Here are a few tips that new mothers should follow while planning their diet:

Include DHA content

Include fish rich in fat content in the diet; it is the best source of DHA. DHA is essential for the baby’s development and they get it from breast milk, which leaves much less DHA for the mother. New mothers should consume more DHA-rich food to acquire enough DHA for themselves and the baby. DHA also helps with the mood and helps in preventing postpartum depression.

Low-fat Dairy Products

Calcium is crucial for breastfeeding mothers as they have to compensate for the calcium consumed by the baby. They can have calcium deficiency as all the calcium gets used up. Dairy products, especially milk, provide ample amounts of calcium to meet the body’s requirements. Calcium benefits in building bone strength. Also, dairy products contain vitamin D in good amounts.

Fruits and Vegetables

Fruits and vegetables provide the essential nutrients for the body which include berries and citrus fruits. Berries are a good source of Vitamins and Minerals. One should include more greens in the diet; they provide all the essential things beneficial in the recovery and development process like vitamin A and C, iron, calcium and heart-healthy antioxidants.

Beany delight

Beans are the best source of iron. The darker beans have great benefits postpartum. Black beans and kidney beans are rich in iron and are the best source of proteins for vegetarians.

Healthy carbs

Postpartum, the body requires carbs too for energy and strength along with other necessary nutrients. One should include cereals, whole grains and brown rice in the diet. Even when working out to lose the maternity weight, try having healthier carbohydrates options for the energy and the strength which the body needs.

Postpartum, it is essential to have a healthy diet for both the child and the mother. One should not plan on losing the maternal weight immediately as the body is still recovering and has gone through a lot; it requires nutrition and care. Stay hydrated, eat healthy and treat the body with kindness, as it’s been through drastic changes.