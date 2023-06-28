Home

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder: 6 Tell-Tale Signs of PTSD That Mean It’s Time to Seek Professional Help

Mental health requires more candid conversation. Juts like how we are aware about few physical health issues and when to see a doctor, there is a growing need to have similar awareness about mental health issues.

PTSD signs and symptoms that should not be ignored

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, or as it is commonly called, PTSD, is a mental health condition that is triggered after a person has experienced a traumatic event. Such events may leave long-lasting effects of fear, and negativity. From nightmares to severe anxiety, there are several signs and symptoms of PTSD. Earlier, this mental health condition was termed ‘shell shock’ or ‘battle fatigue’ because it was more commonly understood in war veterans. However, with evolving studies and comprehension, it has been concluded that PTSD can affect anyone be it any age. It is a trauma-induced fear that sometimes can have severe implications too.

One way PTSD affects neurological health is through structural and chemical changes in the brain. Studies have shown that people with PTSD often have a smaller hippocampus, which is responsible for memory and emotion regulation. This can make it difficult to remember and process emotions.

PTSD Signs and Symptoms

Post-traumatic stress disorder can create a chemical imbalance in the brain, such as serotonin and norepinephrine, which are involved in regulating mood. In people with PTSD, the amygdala may be overactive, increasing fear responses even in non-threatening situations. Neurologically, PTSD can also affect the amygdala, which is responsible for fear and threat processing.

This imbalance can lead to symptoms such as :

Anxiety

depression

overexcitability.

These neurological changes can lead to a variety of symptoms such as nightmares,

flashbacks

irritability

difficulty concentrating

trouble sleeping.

Common signs of PTSD

People with PTSD may have vivid memories of the traumatic event and feel a desire to relive it. For example, veterans may experience flashbacks of explosions or gunfire when they hear loud noises. PTSD can cause recurrent and intense nightmares related to the traumatic event. A car crash survivor may have nightmares about the accident and wake up with fear and anxiety. A person may try to avoid all reminders of the trauma. For example, sexual assault victims may avoid going to certain places or interacting with certain people associated with their traumatic experiences. PTSD can sustain negative emotions such as sadness, anger, guilt, and shame. Survivors of natural disasters may feel overwhelming grief as they reflect on the loss suffered during the event. 7. PTSD can manifest itself as physical symptoms such as headaches, stomachaches, and general aches and pains. People who have experienced a traumatic event often complain of headaches and stomach problems for which no medical cause can be identified.

Mental health requires more candid conversations and growing awareness. When someone may experience such signs or symptoms, it is best to seek professional help. Mental health professionals can alleviate the stress and help to manage and learn to live with it. And as we say, it is ok to not be okay.

