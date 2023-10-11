Home

Postpartum Depression: 5 Tips For New Moms to Manage Stress Levels Post Pregnancy

Postpartum depression is a common mental health issue that new mothers go through but not a lot of them openly talk about it. Here are few ways that can help mothers to deal with post pregnancy stress and anxiety.

Pregnancy is a beautiful journey and is a different experience for everyone. While it is depicted to be all rosy and mushy, it is not always the case. A lot is talked about the journey, but more conversations need to be built around what happens after pregnancy. Postpartum depression is a common problem that several new mothers go through. It is basically the period after delivery when the woman undergoes different emotions, hormonal changes etc. Postpartum stress, postpartum anxiety etc may last for about six weeks of more.

Fatigue, sleep deprivation, mood swings, feeling of worthlessness etc overcomes the body and mind. while there is no escape from it, there are ways to manage the stress and anxiety.

POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION TIPS TO MANAGE STRESS

Prioritise Sleep: Sleep deprivation is something parents of newborns face. Lack of sleep can exacerbate mental health problems. A good quality slumber is important for the brain to recover and rest. Physical Activity: Exercising or any physical activity helps to boost mood. Be it 15 minutes of yoga, walking or a 20-minute workout, it is important to reduce cortisol levels and anxiety. Mindfulness and Relaxation: Practise everyday meditation, yoga and breathing exercises. It helps to calm the nerves and relaxes the mind. This helps to reduce stress and anxiety. Self-Compassion: Treat yourself with the same kindness and compassion that you extend to others. Be mindful of your inner dialogue and make an effort to replace self-criticism with self-compassion. Hobbies and Interests: While babies require a lot of attention, it is cardinal for new moms to spare time for self-care too. Maintaining that balance is important for physical and mental health of mothers post-pregnancy. Find what you like- reading, cooking, painting etc and spare time with yourself Seek Professional Help: It is important to address the issue and take treatment if required. Speaking to a mental health professional can help to manage the stress and anxiety that mothers deal with every day.

