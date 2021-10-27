Reasons for hair loss can be many, starting right from lack of nutrients. However, hair loss post-childbirth is common among women. This occurs due to hormonal changes in the body during pregnancy and after delivery.

Taking it to Instagram, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, a Delhi based cosmetologist shares valuable insight into this issue. “Thirty to sixty percent of women experience postpartum hair loss. This condition is called postpartum alopecia—and it happens because of the hormonal changes in the body,” says Dr. Geetika

Check out the Instagram Post Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta (@drgeetika)

Dr. Geetika adds, “The good news? It’s temporary. Some mothers experience it for four months while, for some, it can last up to a year.”

Here Are the Tips Dr. Geetika Shares:

Don’t Stop Hair Supplements

Don’t stop the hair supplements that you were taking before pregnancy.

Eat Nutritious and Healthy Food

Eat vegetables that are rich in nutrients. Vegetables like dark green vegetables, sweet potatoes, carotene-rich carrots, omega 3 fatty acids.

Sleep Well and Reduce Stress Levels

You must sleep well and reduce your stress levels. Sleep will help you in reducing stress and preventing hair fall.

Modify Hair Care Routine

You should try and modify your hair care routine. You should try using gentler shampoos and conditioners. Don’t use any deep conditioning treatments, suggested Dr. Geetika

Satin Pillow covers and Hair PRP

Using a satin pillow cover is a wise decision. It reduces fiction and hydrated hair.

However, if you are still witnessing hair loss, you should visit your doctor.