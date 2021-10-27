Reasons for hair loss can be many, starting right from lack of nutrients. However, hair loss post-childbirth is common among women. This occurs due to hormonal changes in the body during pregnancy and after delivery.
Taking it to Instagram, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, a Delhi based cosmetologist shares valuable insight into this issue. “Thirty to sixty percent of women experience postpartum hair loss. This condition is called postpartum alopecia—and it happens because of the hormonal changes in the body,” says Dr. Geetika
Dr. Geetika adds, “The good news? It’s temporary. Some mothers experience it for four months while, for some, it can last up to a year.”
Here Are the Tips Dr. Geetika Shares:
- Don’t Stop Hair Supplements
Don’t stop the hair supplements that you were taking before pregnancy.
- Eat Nutritious and Healthy Food
Eat vegetables that are rich in nutrients. Vegetables like dark green vegetables, sweet potatoes, carotene-rich carrots, omega 3 fatty acids.
- Sleep Well and Reduce Stress Levels
You must sleep well and reduce your stress levels. Sleep will help you in reducing stress and preventing hair fall.
You should try and modify your hair care routine. You should try using gentler shampoos and conditioners. Don’t use any deep conditioning treatments, suggested Dr. Geetika
- Satin Pillow covers and Hair PRP
Using a satin pillow cover is a wise decision. It reduces fiction and hydrated hair.
However, if you are still witnessing hair loss, you should visit your doctor.