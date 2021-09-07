Hearty congratulations on having a baby! Now that you are a full-time mom caring for your little one, you will need to give yourself some tender loving care too. Don’t forget that your health has a direct bearing on your baby’s health. What you eat determines the nutrition you pass on to your breastfeeding baby. The breastmilk that you produce is complete nutrition for the growing baby. It changes in the nutrient content depending on the requirement of the growing baby.Also Read - National Eye Donation Fortnight : What Is The Process And Significance Of Eye Donation? Explained

Even women who are not breastfeeding, need certain important dietary recommendations in order to burn the baby fat accumulated during pregnancy.

Having regular meals matters

The most important advice that I would give women who have delivered is regular timing of meals. There are mothers who tend to have irregular eating hours which then increases ketosis and calorie deficit. A breastfeeding mother needs at least 2100 kcal per day. They need at least 400-500 kcal more than a normal non-breastfeeding woman. Also Read - Include Herbs, Nuts And Fruits to Enhance Your Daily Diet

A balanced diet is very important, especially in this stage

The smart plate method of meal planning is a plate with one-third of greens and vegetables, one-third protein, and one-third of carbohydrates. A variety of vegetables and fruits with different colours provide different types of vitamins and minerals. This not only improves the quality of breastmilk but also reduces the possibility of the baby becoming a fussy eater later. Whole grains such as brown rice, cereals, pasta, chapatis are all important to provide calories for the mother. Lean protein is important too. These include pulses, lentils(dal), beans, eggs, fish, and other meat. Healthy fats such as ghee, olive oil, nuts, avocado, and fish oil in oily fish.

Is being vegetarian, ok?

A vegan or vegetarian diet is fine if there is balanced nutrition. However, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D, omega 3 fatty acids, and calcium supplements may be required.

Remember galactagogues

Certain foods have the property of improving breastmilk supply. They include green leafy vegetables especially fenugreek, garlic, etc.

A good amount of dairy and fluids

A good measure of dairy products provides calcium for the nursing mother and the growing baby. Hydration in a postnatal woman not only provides a good supply of breastmilk but also improves the poor circulation of blood in this stage and allows regular and easy passing of stools. At least 6- 8 glasses or more of water are required per day.

Vitamin supplements

A well-balanced diet provides most of the vitamins. However, some women with restrictive diets may have a higher risk of nutritional deficiencies. Demand for certain nutrients goes up during breastfeeding. Hence the recommended daily allowances (RDAs) of iodine, calcium, etc are higher in postnatal women. Multivitamin supplements, vitamin D, and calcium supplements may be required in women who are low on vitamin D and dietary calcium.

Avoid falling trap to unscientific dietary fads

Diet in pregnant women varies depending on their social and cultural background. There are certain myths and superstitions prevailing in families due to hardwired old wives’ tales. One common myth is that a postnatal lady should be restricted fluids as she may gain weight. There are some cultures where postnatal women are given only a specific kind of food for a few weeks after delivery such as dry fruit laddoos etc.

What is to be avoided?

Caffeine in coffee, colas, etc passes on from mother to the baby in small amounts. If large amounts are consumed, it may lead to sleep disturbances in the mother and irritability, poor sleep, jitteriness, etc in the infants. Alcohol also may cause certain untoward symptoms in the baby and hence is better avoided.

How to manage to cook healthy whilst looking after the baby?

Fresh food is important. Hence learning to make quick, nutritious meals comes in handy. Balanced combos with greens, protein, and carbohydrates include scrambled eggs with spinach, a nice steamed lentil, rice and vegetable dish, oats porridge, wholemeal breads with salad vegetables, smoothies made of different fruits, protein, and milk, chopped fruits and veggies kept in the fridge, dry fruits, and nuts, etc.

Remember, the food you eat determines the short and long-term health of the baby and of course, yourself. Breastfeeding per se helps mothers in improving confidence, mood, burning baby fat and also reducing certain types of cancers later in life.

(Inputs by Dr Aruna Muralidhar, Senior Consultant Obstetrician, and Gynaecologist, Fortis La Femme Hospital, Richmond Road, Bangalore.)