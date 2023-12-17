Pre-Bridal Glow up: Try These 5 Natural Drinks For Wedding-Ready Skin

Home

As you embark on the exciting journey towards your wedding day, achieving radiant and glowing skin is undoubtedly a true priority. Well as much as ghar-ke-nuske (home remedies) plays its role in achieving that radiant skin, you can’t skip healthy food choices. Along with nutritious vegetables and fruits we bring you a few beverages that can help you get that wedding-ready glow. Yes, you heard that right!

These natural homemade drinks are easy to make and contain essential nutrients that will help amp up your beauty game. Award-winning Nutritionist Lovneet Batra reveals 5 natural drinks that you must incorporate into your pre-bridal regimen. She captioned her Instagram post, “Getting ready for the big day? Your journey to radiant skin starts with these natural drinks. Here’s to health and beauty as you countdown to ‘I do’!”

5 NATURAL DRINKS TO GET THAT STUNNING GLOW ON YOUR D-DAY

Beetroot Amla Juice: A skin superfood! Beetroot purifies, while amla’s vitamin C gives you that bridal glow. Sugarcane Juice with Lemon: Quench your skin with natural hydration and a sweet, citrusy boost. Green Tea with Lemon: Detoxify and hydrate. The added vitamin C from lemon brightens your skin beautifully. Yogurt Berry Smoothie with Raw Honey: Indulge in a blend of probiotics, antioxidants, and natural sweetness for skin health. Bamboo Shoot and Lotus Stem Juice: Unique and powerful. Rich in silica for skin elasticity and collagen boost.

Begin your pre-bridal beauty regime with the calming notes of these homemade drinks. These simple drinks are all about nourishing your skin from within. In a realm where traditional skincare products often take center stage; these concoctions offer a refreshing alternative.

