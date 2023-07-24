Home

Prediabetes: How to Manage Borderline Diabetes? 5 Tips to Follow

Blood sugar levels that are higher than usual but not yet high enough to be classified as type 2 diabetes are considered to have prediabetes, a significant health condition.

A prediabetes diagnosis indicates that your blood sugar level is greater than usual. However, it’s not high enough to be considered a diabetes diagnosis. Your blood sugar level can return to normal by eating nutritious meals, engaging in regular physical activity, and maintaining a healthy weight. Children’s blood sugar levels may return to normal with the same lifestyle modifications that can help adults prevent type 2 diabetes.

Many people, frequently for years, are prediabetic yet show no symptoms. Prior to turning into Type 2 diabetes, prediabetes could go undetected.

Darkened skin on specific body areas is one potential indicator of prediabetes. The neck, armpits, and groin can all be affected.

Small skin growths are called skin tags.

Alterations in the eyes that might cause diabetic retinopathy.

HOW TO MANAGE PRE-DIABETES NATURALLY?

Making healthy lifestyle changes is the greatest strategy to cure diabetes. A healthy diet and consistent exercise can help prevent or postpone Type 2 diabetes.

Engage in Physical Activity: For the management of prediabetes, frequent physical activity is essential. Aim for 75 minutes of strenuous activity or at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise every week. Excellent options include running, brisk walking, cycling, swimming, and dancing. Regular exercise improves the way your body uses insulin, lowering insulin resistance and regulating blood sugar levels. Maintain Healthy Body Weight: Reversing prediabetes depends heavily on maintaining a healthy weight. Even a little weight decrease of 5–10% of your total body weight, if you are overweight or obese, can drastically lower your blood sugar levels. A balanced diet and consistent exercise will help you reach and maintain a healthy weight, lowering your risk of type 2 diabetes. Avoid Taking Stress: Chronic stress can exacerbate insulin resistance and have a negative impact on blood sugar levels. Use stress-reduction strategies including yoga, deep breathing exercises, meditation, and time spent in nature. Taking part in enjoyable and relaxing activities can aid in stress management and improve glycemic control. Get Enough Sleep: For general health, including controlling blood sugar, enough sleep is essential. An increased risk of acquiring type 2 diabetes and prediabetes has been related to irregular sleeping habits and inadequate sleep. To maximize your body’s internal clock, set a consistent sleep routine and aim for 7-9 hours of high-quality sleep each night. Visit Your Doctor: Maintaining your general health and managing your prediabetes requires regular medical checkups. Monitoring your cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar, and other important parameters on a regular basis provides early identification of any abnormalities and allows your healthcare professional to modify your treatment strategy as necessary.

Consult your doctor if you have diabetes concerns or if you have any type 2 diabetes signs or symptoms. If you have any diabetic risk factors, speak with your doctor about blood sugar testing.

