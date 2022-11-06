Pregnancy And Sleep: 4 Disorders That Can Disrupt The Sleep of Newly Moms

Pregnant Women! Be aware of the following sleep disorders that you may encounter during your pregnancy.

Pregnancy can take a toll on your body. But as much as you need sleep during pregnancy, it doesn’t always come easily. Sleep issues are one of the difficulties that every expecting mother may face. Sleep is one of the many health issues that can arise during pregnancy. During pregnancy, many women lose sleep and experience various levels of exhaustion. Many other women may suffer from sleep disorders such as Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Restless Leg Syndrome, Insomnia, and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disorder.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea: Weight gain and nasal congestion cause many pregnant women to begin snoring7, which may be a risk factor for high blood pressure. Some women may develop obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), a sleep disorder characterized by snoring, gasping, and repeated lapses in breathing that interfere with sleep quality. The main cause is an increase in oestrogen levels and changes in the tissues around the neck area, which can restrict the flow of air. This results in sleep apnea. Restless legs syndrome: Restless legs syndrome (RLS) is characterized by sensations such as crawling, tickling, or itching, which cause an uncontrollable urge to move the legs. Because the symptoms are more severe when the person is at rest, this condition can make it difficult to fall asleep. Try incorporating a warm bath, meditation, or a gentle yoga routine into your pre-bedtime routine, you will definitely see the results. Gastroesophageal reflux disorder (GERD), also known as heartburn or acid reflux, causes an unpleasant burning sensation in the oesophagus, especially when lying down. This is a digestive disease in which the food pipe lining is irritated by stomach acid or bile. It’s a common cause of insomnia in pregnant women across all trimesters. Insomnia: If you ask any pregnant woman how she is feeling, the first and most common response is that she is tired. Sleeping while pregnant is extremely difficult. According to experts, when women reach their third trimester, they begin to experience insomnia, which has been reported by nearly 80% of women.