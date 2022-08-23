Most women will have healthy and smooth pregnancies. But, some of them may encounter various health problems such as a UTI, or even high blood pressure. They may take a toll on the mother or the baby, if not tackled at the right time. While some complications exist before pregnancy, others occur unexpectedly and are unavoidable too. In the below article, Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Dr. Madhuri Burande Laha, share some worrisome complications that women should watch out during pregnancy. Read this article, and take utmost care of yourself if you are pregnant. Ignoring any health issues is a strict no-no.Also Read - Should You Have Green Tea During Pregnancy?

9 Risk Factors That Women Must Watch During Pregnancy

Common problems like nausea, vomiting, and acidity can become major as they affect day to day life of the pregnant patient. If they become severe then can cause major problems like dehydration affecting mother and baby both, so taking care at an early stage is important. Spontaneous abortions and missed abortions can happen in the first three months out of which few things can be prevented if treatment started before pregnancy and few can be treated well if treatment started well in time. If the patient’s blood group is negative and the husband’s blood group is positive there may be a serious problem in the baby if the baby takes up a positive blood group, there will be antibodies formation which will cause a big problem in the baby. So, do blood tests to look for these antibodies, if the couple is having different blood groups mentioned above. Infections like HIV, Hepatitis, syphilis, and tuberculosis can cause adverse effects on pregnant females and babies so early diagnosis, treatment, and vaccination help if the patient undergoes proper tests. A urinary tract infection (UTI), other common viral infections, and vaginal infections also need early diagnosis and treatment. Gestational diabetes and pregnancy-induced hypertension which definitely need a lot of attention, Prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment to avoid bigger complications in mother and baby. Preterm delivery and premature rupture of members ( labor pains and water leakage before 37 weeks) need early detection and immediate treatment. And it’s important to reach the best possible hospital where both mother and baby can be saved if it is not arrested in spite of treatment. Placenta previa (low placenta), and abruption placenta both are very risky situations that can turn up life-threatening to both mother and baby. Polyhydramnios or oligohydramnios can be treated if detected at an early stage. During delivery or cesarean, any low-risk case can suddenly turn into high risk if there is a lot of bleeding. Very rarely life-threatening conditions like amniotic fluid embolism or thromboembolism don’t even give time to doctors to do anything as these conditions happen so suddenly and are detrimental.

So, the list of pregnancy complications is really long and that is the reason it is said that DELIVERY MEANS REBIRTH OF FEMALE. It is important one will have to be proactive when it comes to patient health and stay absolutely in touch with the doctor from preconception time ( minimum of three months prior to conception). Also Read - Inflammatory Bowel Disease Can Increase the Risk For Pregnant Women: Study