Pregnancy Diet: 5 Nutrient-Dense Foods For Expectant Moms During The First Trimester

The first trimester is a critical time for both mother and her baby. Here are 5 expert-recommended nutrients that are essential for expectant moms during the initial weeks.

Welcoming the precious journey of motherhood comes with joys and responsibilities, one of the important aspects is maintaining a healthy and balanced diet. A mother’s diet must contain the right foods to eat when pregnant. Especially during the first trimester, marked by the initial 12 weeks, is a crucial period of fetal development, laying the foundation for the baby’s growth. Expectant moms during this period face various challenges, including morning sickness and heightened sensitivity to certain. Despite these hurdles, nourishing the body becomes important for both the mother and the baby.

It is all the more important to pick healthy, nutritious foods that will help ensure the health of a mother and her baby. Award-winning nutritionist Lovneet Batra on her Instagram revealed what a first-trimester diet looks like and shared 5 essential nutrients that are must-haves during this period.

Nutritionist shared on her Instagram, “Embarking on the journey of motherhood? The first trimester is a critical time for both you and your baby’s development. Let’s break down the 5 key nutrients essential during these initial weeks:”

ESSENTIAL NUTRIENTS FOR EXPECTANT MOMS DURING THE FIRST TRIMESTER

Folic Acid: It’s a game-changer for your baby’s neural tube development. Aim for at least 400 micrograms daily through leafy greens, oranges, and fortified cereals.

Stay Hydrated: Your body needs extra fluids now. Regular water intake, hydrating fruits and veggies, and herbal teas are your best friends for maintaining good hydration levels.

Protein Power: With a recommendation of 60 grams per day, protein is crucial for your growing baby. Diversify your sources – lean meats, dairy, legumes, and nuts.

Energy Intake: Your caloric needs are up, especially in the later trimesters. Choose nutrient-dense foods to meet these increased energy requirements effectively.

DHA – Omega-3s: Essential for your baby’s brain development, include Omega-3-rich foods like salmon, nuts, and seeds in your diet.

She added, “Remember, the right nutrition in your first trimester lays the groundwork for a healthy pregnancy. Follow us for more insights and tips on wellness during this beautiful journey of motherhood. Here’s to nurturing life with every bite!”

