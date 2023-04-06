Home

Health

Pregnancy Diet Plan: 6 Superfoods For Moms-to-be To Boost Immunity in Summers

Pregnancy Diet Plan: 6 Superfoods For Moms-to-be To Boost Immunity in Summers

In pregnancy, a few nutrients in every woman's diet deserves special attention. Here's what tops the list.

Pregnancy Diet Plan: 6 Superfoods For Moms-to-be To Boost Immunity in Summers

Pregnancy is a roller coaster journey for any woman, the body goes through multiple changes and so as the emotional quotient. Certainly, it is one of the most beautiful phases of any women’s life, also it is critical to maintain a healthy lifestyle and nutritious diet. As summer approaches early in northern India, the climate change and ongoing flu, all pregnant women need to be attentive towards their health and diet. One should add ample vitamins, minerals, good sugars, fibres, fruits, and vegetables to their diet. It will provide energy, and keep you hydrated and filled during summer. During pregnancy, the basic principles of healthy eating remain the same -get plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein and healthy fats. However, a few nutrients in a pregnancy diet deserve special attention. Here’s the list of special food items to include in your diet.

5 Superfoods For Moms-to-be To Boost Immunity in Summers

Meat: It is a rich source of both protein and zinc, providing 20 grams of protein, 10 grams of fat, and 176 calories in just one serving. Additionally, it contains other vital nutrients such as iron, creatine, and B vitamins, which helps during pregnancy. Boost your nutrition with plant-based protein: Chickpeas, lentils, and beans are all excellent plant-based sources of protein, fibre, and zinc. These nutrient-dense foods can be easily incorporated into salads, stews, and soups to enhance the nutritional value of your meal, making them ideal for vegetarians and vegans Add nutritious seeds to your diet: Adding seeds to your diet is a great way to increase your zinc intake. Hemp, pumpkin, squash, and sesame seeds are all rich sources of zinc and other essential nutrients such as healthy fats, fibre, and minerals, which makes them a nutritious and healthy addition to your diet. Snack Your Way to Nuts and Peanuts: Nuts and peanuts are convenient and healthy snacks that can also be a good source of zinc. Pine nuts, cashews, almonds, and peanuts are all great options to increase your zinc intake. They also contain other important nutrients such as fibre, good fats, vitamins, and minerals. Boost Your Bone Health with Dairy Products: Dairy products are a good source of zinc, as well as protein, calcium, and vitamin D. These nutrients are essential for maintaining good bone health, making dairy products a valuable addition to your diet. Whole Grains: Whole grains, such as wheat, quinoa, rice, and oats, contain some amounts of zinc. These nutrient-rich foods can be included in your diet in various ways, such as in salads, soups, and side dishes, to increase your overall zinc intake.

Dr. Soumitra Das, Director (South Asia), Zinc Nutrient Initiative – International Zinc Association says, ”A well-balanced diet is important for pregnant women, it plays a vital role in the growth and development of the child. It is also necessary for the proper functioning of the immune system and overall health of both the mother and baby. It is important to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun and to wear loose, comfortable clothing that allows air to circulate. It is crucial to avoid outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day and to take frequent breaks in cool, shaded areas to avoid overheating.”

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.