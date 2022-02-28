Migraine usually causes throbbing pain in one side of the head and it can sometimes lead to vomiting, nausea, and extreme sensitivity to light and sound. Now, pregnant women who have a history of migraine may have a higher risk of pregnancy complications like preterm delivery, gestational high blood pressure and preeclampsia, according to a preliminary study.Also Read - Summer Diet: Easy Diet Tips You Can Follow to Beat the Heat and Keep the Hydration Levels Intact

The preliminary study, released by the ‘American Academy of Neurology’, will be presented at its 74th Annual Meeting being held in person in Seattle, April 2 to 7, 2022 and virtually, April 24 to 26, 2022. Also Read - Explained: Diabetes In Children, Adults And Old, Which Age Group Is More Vulnerable To It? Expert Speaks

Researchers also found that women with migraine with aura may have a somewhat higher risk of preeclampsia than women with migraine without aura. Auras are sensations that come before the headache, often visual disturbances such as flashing lights. Preeclampsia involves high blood pressure with additional symptoms, such as protein in the urine, during pregnancy, which can threaten the life of the mother and baby. Also Read - Fat to Fit Real Life Weight Loss Transformation While Diagnosed With Spina Bifida: Mayuri Kohli Gupta's Inspiring Story of Grit

“Roughly 20 per cent of women of childbearing age experience migraine, but the impact of migraine on pregnancy outcomes has not been well understood,” said study author Alexandra Purdue-Smithe, PhD, of Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. “Our large prospective study found links between migraine and pregnancy complications that could help inform doctors and women with migraine of potential risks they should be aware of during pregnancy.”

The preliminary study, released by the ‘American Academy of Neurology’, will be presented at its 74th Annual Meeting being held in person in Seattle, April 2 to 7, 2022 and virtually, April 24 to 26, 2022.

Researchers also found that women with migraine with aura may have a somewhat higher risk of preeclampsia than women with migraine without aura. Auras are sensations that come before the headache, often visual disturbances such as flashing lights. Preeclampsia involves high blood pressure with additional symptoms, such as protein in the urine, during pregnancy, which can threaten the life of the mother and baby.

“Roughly 20 per cent of women of childbearing age experience migraine, but the impact of migraine on pregnancy outcomes has not been well understood,” said study author Alexandra Purdue-Smithe, PhD, of Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. “Our large prospective study found links between migraine and pregnancy complications that could help inform doctors and women with migraine of potential risks they should be aware of during pregnancy.”

In addition, when looking at migraine with and without aura, women who had migraine with aura were 51 per cent more likely to develop preeclampsia during pregnancy than women without migraine, while those who had migraine without aura were 29 per cent more likely.

Researchers found that migraine was not associated with gestational diabetes or low birth weight.

“While the risks of these complications are still quite low overall, women with a history of migraine should be aware of and consult with their doctor on potential pregnancy risks,” said Purdue-Smithe. “More research is needed to determine exactly why migraine may be associated with higher risks of complications. In the meantime, women with migraine may benefit from closer monitoring during pregnancy so that complications like preeclampsia can be identified and managed as soon as possible.”

A limitation of the study was that although migraine history was reported prior to pregnancy, information on migraine aura was not collected until later in the study after many of the pregnancies ended. So the findings for migraine aura may have been influenced by participants’ ability to accurately remember their experiences. Another limitation is that information on migraine attack frequency and other migraine features were not available.

Additional studies will be needed to address these limitations and better inform how pregnant women with a history of migraine should be screened and monitored for potential pregnancy complications.

The study was supported by the National Institutes of Health.

(With inputs by ANI)