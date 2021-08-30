Preity Zinta, the iconic Bollywood diva and a businesswoman has massive fan followers. She has done some iconic Bollywood movies and has never left a stone unturned to look magnificent. During Covid-19 times, Preity made sure to remain fit and healthy by regularly working out. Her fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala made Preity perform a full-body strengthener with planks to pikes exercise on the Pilates Reformer.Also Read - Masaba Gupta's Tips to Battle PCOD: Non-Negotiable Yoga, Walk And Ghar Ka Khana on Weekdays

Instagram being the next stop to fashion and fitness, Preity posted a video straight from Pilates studio. She uploaded the video with the caption, "Back to Pilates with Yas (sic)."

Check out her Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)



She stood at the end of the Pilates Reformer and started in a high plank position on her hands. she did not perform that with her forearms. She kept her feet on the bar and pushed her hands forward and backwards with the help of the slider. She practised this until she reached a pike position.

Keeping her gym clothes comfortable and simple, she wore a grey tank top with a pair of black tights and a pair of black socks. Her hair was tied up in a fluffy knot to keep it intact as she performed a rigorous workout.

What are the Benefits?

Joseph Pilates is the founder of this exercise and hence, it is named after him. This exercise focuses on strengthening the body with posture alignment, core strength and muscle balance. Reformers are used for the same purpose, to strengthen core stability, good posture and muscle balance. It also helps to ton the body and makes it stronger.

Beginners can practise Pilates moves without the use of a reformer. They can practise exercises like the hundred, the roll-up, the shoulder bridge and the criss-cross.