As winter arrives, people tend to go in a shell living in dry indoor conditioning with artificially generated heat all day, resulting in all forms of dryness, itch and watery eyes. Dry Eye is a condition triggered by low tear production, or when the tear quality is poor. Blinking is important to spread tears evenly over the eye, keeping the eyes smooth and clear. However, it is noted that there is a percentage of people complaining of dry eye and suffer from irritation, burning and scratchy eyes especially in winters.Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Antim Actress Mahima Makwana On What She Eats In A Day, Her Fitness Secrets Revealed; Watch

Although, dry eye can be managed easily if caused due to cold weather as the weather condition is an irritant that most people may be unaware of. The most common trigger is humidity. Usually, humidity should push off with cold weather, but people turn on the heat indoors to combat the cold ending up having lower humidity outside, and even lower humidity inside, making for warm, dry conditions where moisture can evaporate from the eyes faster than normal, leaving the eyes feeling gritty, dry, and irritated. Dr Saumya Sharma, Senior Consultant, Sharp sight eye hospitals shares tips that may help in keeping dry eye irritations at bay: Also Read - Want To Lose Some Fat? Start Following These Low Impact Cardio Exercises; Watch Video