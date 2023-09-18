Home

Proso Millet Aka ‘Cheena’ Benefits: 5 Reasons to Add This Healthy Food Crop to Your Diet

Proso millet is a healthy food crop that has gained wide popularity in India, because of its nutritional content and offers several health advantages. Know why you should add this healthy source of fibre in your diet.

Proso millet, also known as common millet or broomcorn millet, and in Hindi cheena, is a small, drought-resistant grain that has been cultivated for thousands of years, specifically in Africa and Asia. It is widely consumed and grown in India and is marketed as a healthy food. It contains essential nutrients and comes in different colours, from brown to black, orange to gold and more. It has gained popularity in recent years due to its numerous health benefits and versatility in the kitchen. Here’s everything you need to know about proso millet:

Health Benefits of Proso Millets

Nutrient-Rich: Proso millet is packed with essential nutrients, including carbohydrates, proteins, dietary fiber, vitamins (especially B vitamins), and minerals (like magnesium, phosphorus, and iron). Gluten-Free: It is naturally gluten-free, making it a suitable grain for individuals with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity. Weight Management: Proso millet is relatively low in calories and high in fiber, which can help you feel fuller for longer, aiding in weight management. Beneficial for Health: The fibre in proso millet can help reduce cholesterol levels, potentially lowering the risk of heart disease. Blood Sugar Control: It has a low glycemic index, which means it has a minimal impact on blood sugar levels. This makes it a good choice for individuals with diabetes or those looking to manage their blood sugar. Digestive Health: The dietary fibre in proso millet supports healthy digestion and can help prevent constipation.

How to Add Proso Millet Aka Cheena to Your Diet

Proso millet can be cooked similarly to rice or quinoa. Rinse it thoroughly, and then combine one part millet with two parts water. Bring it to a boil, reduce the heat, cover, and simmer for about 20-25 minutes until the grains are tender and the water is absorbed.

Salads: Cooked and cooled proso millet can be used as a base for salads. Have it with fresh vegetables, herbs, and your choice of dressing for a healthy and filling meal.

Cooked and cooled proso millet can be used as a base for salads. Have it with fresh vegetables, herbs, and your choice of dressing for a healthy and filling meal. Side Dish: Serve proso millet as a side dish in place of rice or couscous. It pairs well with a variety of main courses, such as grilled vegetables, stews, or stir-fries.

Side Dish: Serve proso millet as a side dish in place of rice or couscous. It pairs well with a variety of main courses, such as grilled vegetables, stews, or stir-fries.
Snacks: Roasted proso millet can be seasoned and eaten as a crunchy, nutritious snack.

Idli/Dosa: In South India, proso millet is used to make idli and dosa, traditional fermented breakfast dishes.

In South India, proso millet is used to make idli and dosa, traditional fermented breakfast dishes. Soups: Proso millet can be added to soups as a thickening agent and to boost nutrition and immunity

It is essential to store proso millet in an airtight container in a cool, dry place to keep it fresh.

