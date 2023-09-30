Home

Prostate Cancer: Is Age a Risk Factor in Developing Tumour? 5 Tips to Prevent it

Prostate cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer that causes death of millions of people globally. But is ageing the real cause behind it?

Prostate cancer is a growing health concern and is regarded as the second most commonly occurring cancer in men and the fourth most common cancer overall. Prostate cancer is a widespread issue, particularly affecting men. The prevalence of prostate cancer emphasizes the need for early detection, regular screenings, and awareness campaigns to ensure timely intervention and effective treatment.

Age as a Significant Risk Factor

One of the most substantial risk factors for prostate cancer is age. With growing age, chances get higher for the likelihood of developing a tumour. Elaborating on the same, Dr Bhati Singh Bhoopat, General Surgery, Urologist, Ruby Hall Clinic said that as men age, their prostate gland undergoes changes, making them more susceptible to prostate cancer. This is where the role of diet comes into play. Maintaining a specific diet and nutritional balance can play a crucial role in preventing and managing prostate cancer.

Additionally, incorporating fruits, vegetables, and a low-fat diet into daily meals can be beneficial

Studies have shown that certain dietary components can impact prostate cancer risk. For instance, the consumption of harmful carbohydrates, like sugar-sweetened beverages, may contribute to an increased risk of prostate cancer. On the other hand, dietary intake of tomatoes or lycopene has been associated with a lower risk of developing prostate cancer.

5 Tips to Prevent Prostate Cancer

While there is no guaranteed measure to completely prevent the development of cancer, adopting a healthy lifestyle and making informed choices can significantly reduce the risk.

Choose a Healthy Diet: Opt for a diet rich in fruits, and vegetables, and low in fat. Avoid or limit the intake of harmful carbohydrates and processed foods.

Opt for a diet rich in fruits, and vegetables, and low in fat. Avoid or limit the intake of harmful carbohydrates and processed foods. Weight Management: Maintain a healthy weight by engaging in regular activity and eating a balanced diet. Obesity is often linked to an increased risk of prostate cancer.

Maintain a healthy weight by engaging in regular activity and eating a balanced diet. Obesity is often linked to an increased risk of prostate cancer. Regular Exercise: Exercise frequently throughout the week. Exercise can help maintain overall health and reduce the risk of prostate cancer.

Exercise frequently throughout the week. Exercise can help maintain overall health and reduce the risk of prostate cancer. Consult Your Doctor: Regular consultations with a healthcare professional are vital for understanding your personal risk and establishing a proactive approach to prostate cancer prevention and early detection.

By adopting a proactive approach to a healthy lifestyle, regular medical check-ups, and making informed dietary choices, individuals can significantly reduce their risk of developing prostate cancer and enhance their overall well-being.

