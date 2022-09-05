A large number of men tend to suffer from prostate cancer and are unaware of it. Not only older men, but even younger men can get prostate cancer. Did you know? Ones who are obese or have a family history of this cancer, maybe at a greater risk of getting it. Read on to know how this cancer can even spread to a man’s legs and regarding its warning signs.Also Read - Sinus Infection Home Remedies: 5 Powerful Desi Nuskhe to Cure Sinusitis

PROSTATE CANCER: 1 WARNING SIGN THAT MEN SHOULD NOT IGNORE

Prostate cancer is cancer that starts in the prostate, which is a small walnut-shaped gland in males that helps make semen. It is believed that prostate cancer begins when cells grow out of control. However, there is no definite cause behind the occurrence of this cancer. The most concerning thing about prostate cancer is that it can spread outside the prostate, causing symptoms that can be different from the common urinary symptoms. But unfortunately, this cancer can also spread to other parts of the body giving one a tough time.

It can interfere with one's ability to do the daily chores with ease. If cancer spreads to the other organs of the body, then it can be termed as advanced prostate cancer. The common symptoms that are seen due to this type of cancer are bone pain, fatigue, a general feeling of being unwell, and unexplained weight loss. Furthermore, some people may experience symptoms specific to the area where cancer has spread. It is possible for prostate cancer cells to multiply anywhere in the body.

You will be shocked to know that prostate cancer metastasis occurs most often in the lymph nodes and the bones. There are certain signs that one shouldn’t miss when prostate cancer tends to spread to the legs. However, this occurs when cells break away from the tumour in the prostate. One of the sign of spreading tumor which is swelling can be spotted in the leg. If cancer has spread to lymph nodes then it could lead to massive swelling in the legs.

HERE ARE SOME RED FLAGS THAT MEN SHOULD NOT IGNORE:

Swelling in the leg is seen when prostate cancer spreads to the legs due to fluid build-up in the surrounding area and the swelling is known as lymphoedema.

Even pain and numbness are commonly seen in the lower back, hips, or chest, or numbness in your legs or feet.

Discomfort and pain can be encountered in the lower back and pelvic area due to prostate cancer.

Other symptoms that shouldn’t be neglected are frequent urination, difficulty in urination, and straining while peeing or a weak flow

(With inputs from, Dr Tirathram Kaushik, Consultant Oncosurgeon, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road)