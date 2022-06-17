Males have gland called the prostate that generates seminal fluid, which nourishes and transports sperm. One of the most common types of cancer is prostate cancer. Many prostate tumors are slow-growing and only affect the prostate gland. Some varieties of prostate cancer, on the other hand, are aggressive and spread swiftly. Because prostate cancer develops slowly, it might go unnoticed for years. While there are no evident signs or symptoms of the disease, various changes in hygiene habits may signal it. When you go to the bathroom, keep an eye out for these signs. It’s worth mentioning that some symptoms could be a sign of a transitory problem caused by factors like nutrition and lifestyle.Also Read - Monkey Pox: Symptoms, Treatment and How Is It Different From Chicken Pox

Symptoms:

An urgent need to urinate, more frequent trips to the bathroom, a slow or interrupted flow of urine, and a feeling of wanting to urinate even after you have finished are some of the most prevalent red signs that should not be disregarded. Blood in the urine, blood in the sperm, bone pain, unexpected weight loss, and erectile dysfunction are all signs of prostate cancer.

Risk Factors:

While the exact cause of prostate cancer is unknown, there are a number of factors that can increase your chances of developing the disease. After the age of 50, your chances of developing prostate cancer increase. If you have a family member with prostate cancer, such as a parent, sibling, or kid, your risk may be increased. Obese people may have a higher risk of prostate cancer than people who maintain a healthy weight.

Prevention:

If you acquire symptoms of prostate cancer, you should consult a doctor immediately. Eating a balanced diet that includes a wide range of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Rather than taking calcium pills, try to get your calcium from natural foods. Regular exercise improves your general health, helps you maintain a healthy weight, boosts your mood, and relieves stress. Its great way to take care of your fitness routine.