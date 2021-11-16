The winter season has started to kick in and so is the means of protecting the body from excessive and severe cold. It is now that you need to rethink your food choices and include other healthy food elements in your diet if you haven’t already! Food that is rich in fibre, antioxidants, potassium, magnesium, Vitamin C, E has proved that they can easily control blood sugar levels and prevent heart disease and cancer risk.Also Read - Wondering How to Keep Yourself Warm This Winter Season? Try THIS Yoga Asana

Taking it to Instagram, Munmun Ganeriwal, an award nutritionist shares perks on how arbi or taro root is helpful during winters. Her caption read," The continuous discovery of traditional and seasonal foods really excites me. Bringing these hidden gems to your notice is something I regard extremely important. Delighted to talk about one such gem today, the Taro Root or 'Arbi'."

Should You Wash Hair With Hot Water or Cold Water? Here's What we Know

Different states consume arbi in different forms. Munmun continued by saying that in coastal India, especially in the states of Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra the root of taro is consumed with much relish. Taro Root Fritters or maddi phodi as it is called in Konkani is everyone’s favourite dish. Known as arbi in northern and western states, it is used in a variety of stir-fries, curries and subzis. Another state where it is widely eaten is Odisha, where taro root is known as saru.

“A popular dish made out of taro is saru besara. Taro is an indispensable ingredient in the Odia special dalma, where vegetables are cooked with dal. The roots are also deep-fried in oil and tossed in red chilli powder and salt, to make saru chips,” says Munmun.

Here Are the Benefits of Arbi

Taro is a great source of fiber, potassium, magnesium and vitamins C and E. It also offers a variety of health benefits like improving blood sugar levels, gut and heart health.

Munmun says,” Another unique quality of Taro is that although it is a starchy vegetable, it contains two types of carbohydrates that are great for blood sugar management: fiber and resistant starch. It also slows down the digestion and absorption of other carbs, preventing spikes in the blood sugar after meals.”