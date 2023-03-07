Home

Brittle Nails And Thinning Hair? Check Out These Major Warning Signs of Protein Deficiency

Protein Deficiency: Overeating too much? Feeling low on energy? Ever wondered if these are indications of some kind of deficiency in the body? If you haven’t begun thinking on these lines, then you may do so now after reading this. Proteins are pretty essential for our bodies. They make up for the muscle mass, skins, and also are responsible for stirring energy levels in our body and important for body tissues as well. But how do you detect if your lacking protein when you might think you are having enough of it?

Protein deficiency is not talked about much there are everyday signs that can tell you the red flags. According to Healthline.com, an estimated one billion people worldwide suffer from inadequate protein intake.

Protein Deficiency: 3 Important Signs To Watch Out For

Fatty Liver

Fatty liver is a common symptom of protein deficiency. Why it occurs in cases of protein deficiency is unclear, but studies suggest that an impaired synthesis of fat-transporting proteins, known as lipoproteins, may contribute to the condition, reported the Healthline.com

Reduced Muscle Mass

Protein is of utmost importance when i comes to growth. Body muscles are reservoir of protein and when that is depleting, it is a sign of to regulate your diet.

Hair and Nail Problems

Is your hair thinning, you think nails are getting brittle or maybe hair colour is fading away? These are all signs and symtpoms of lack of protein diet.

However, all these symptoms appear in cases of sever deficiency of proteins. But, it is advised to get checked from a doctor to chart out the right course of action.

