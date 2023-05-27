Home

Protein-Rich Diet: 4 Reasons Why You Must Include Protein in Your Everyday Diet

Proteins are important for everyday life. It is more essential than we usually think and here is ow one may be mindful to incorporate it in their lifestyle.

Vitamins, minerals, and proteins are common associations we make when we talk about nutrition, healthy diets and more. Proteins are very essential for our body. According to several studies, protein-rich diet has several health benefits but it should also be taken in proportion. Wondering why we really need protein? It is one of the most essential nutrients that are responsible for building cell tissues, muscles, and hormones and for making antibodies too. Protein-rich food is also very important for people who indulge in heavy-weight training or endurance sports. According to some studies, as we get older, protein becomes a good food companion for the soul, majorly because it helps reduce muscle loss with growing age.

According to nutritionist, Lovneet Batra, protein is essential to our diet, in addition to carbohydrates and fats. General guidelines for protein intake recommend about 50-60 grams per day, there are several groups who need more than this. Here are 7 simple ways to increase your protein intake.

7 Ways to Include Protein Your Diet

Eat a Protein rich breakfast: Starting your day with protein can help you achieve your daily protein intake goals. Examples: Dal cheela, yogurt with oats cheela or even a Paneer paratha! Make protein part of each meal and snack: Whether you eat 3 large meals with snacks or snacks throughout the day, focus on a source of protein every time you eat. You can add on sources like cottage cheese, tofu, hummus, buttermilk, lentils, or other protein sources Incorporate Yogurt: In addition to increasing your protein intake, homemade curd helps you by the correct quantity of probiotics. Replace rice with Millet rice or Quinoa: While rice has some protein content, millets or quinoa have a better protein profile. Carry high-protein snacks on the go: These can be a glass of buttermilk, a katori roasted chana, Greek yoghurt or refreshing sattu lemonade! Choose fats that contain protein: Not all sources of fat are created equal – and some heart-healthy fats, like nuts, chia seeds, and peanut butter, include a good amount of protein as well! Pick veggies that are high in protein: Adding high-protein vegetables like Edamame, Green peas, Broccoli, Broad beans & Mushrooms to your meals is a great way to boost your daily protein intake.

