Psoriasis Skincare: 5 Ways to Manage This Skin Condition in Summer
Skin problems are usually on the outside. It becomes a thing for the public eye. Something, very conspicuous, very visible. Vitiligo, skin rashes, and some marks are few skin problems people deal with. But have you heard of psoriasis? It is a lesser-known skin condition, a chronic autoimmune disease but a rather common one. Coming to what is psoriasis? It a rapid buildup of skin cells. It leads to inflammation, and redness and makes for scaly patches on the skin. It can be painful and is so far incurable. It is also associated with some other health conditions and might as well interfere with sleep cycles, concentration power etc.
According to MayoClinic, The condition tends to go through cycles, flaring for a few weeks or months, then subsiding for a while. Common triggers in people with a genetic predisposition to psoriasis include infections, cuts or burns, and certain medications.
5 Ways to Manage Psoriasis
1. Keep Skin Hydrated
Consuming ample amounts of water and fluids is vital. Especially, in Summer, dehydration can worsen the symptoms of psoriasis. People may experience increased itchiness, dryness, rash etc.
2.Sun Protection
Exposure to sunlight can flare up psoriasis. Therefore, wear full-sleeved clothes, scarves, caps and sunglasses to cover yourself when venturing outside. Also, after consulting the doctor, apply sunscreen with SPF.
3.Keep Skin Moisturised
Moisturisers keep skin soft, smooth and supple. It helps to soothe the rashes too.
4.Avoid Psoriasis Triggers
Smoking, alcohol, and stress can also heighten the symptoms of psoriasis. Therefore, monitor your lifestyle too.
5.Healthy Diet is the Golden Rule
A healthy and balanced diet is a key to every health-related issue. It helps to boost immunity and reduce inflammation. Therefore, include green veggies, fruits, protein, and vitamins in your food.
Apart from these, try to maintain a cool temperature at home. It will help to keep the rash flare-up in place in a humid climate. Also, shower regularly to condition your body.
Summer can be difficult. Sweat, heat, and humidity can all trigger the symptoms. Hence, a mix of lifestyle tweaks, skincare routines and dietary practises combined can help manage psoriasis.
Also, this is general information and no substitute to any doctor’s advice. Seek professional help in case symptoms become severe.
