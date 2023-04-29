Home

Health

Psoriasis: Symptoms to Lifestyle Changes, All You Need to Know About This Autoimmune Skin Condition

Psoriasis: Symptoms to Lifestyle Changes, All You Need to Know About This Autoimmune Skin Condition

Psoriasis is a common yet lesser known skin condition that can be painful but is incurable.

Psoarsis is a chronic autoimmune skin condition (Freepik)

Psoriasis: Skin problems are usually on the outside. It becomes a thing for the public eye. Something, very conspicuous, very visible. Vitiligo, skin rashes, and some marks are few skin problems people deal with. But have you heard of psoriasis? It is a lesser-known skin condition, a chronic autoimmune disease but a rather common one. Coming to what is psoriasis? It a rapid buildup of skin cells. It leads to inflammation, and redness and makes for scaly patches on the skin. It can be painful and is so far incurable. It is also associated with some other health conditions and might as well interfere with sleep cycles, concentration power etc.

According to MayoClinic, The condition tends to go through cycles, flaring for a few weeks or months, then subsiding for a while. Common triggers in people with a genetic predisposition to psoriasis include infections, cuts or burns, and certain medications.

You may like to read

Psoriasis Symptoms:

Patchy red rashes

Rashes that vary in color, tending to be shades of purple with gray scale on brown or Black skin and pink or red with silver scale on white skin

Scaling spots

painful, swollen joints

Dry, cracked skin that may bleed

Itching

Sensation of burning or soreness

Cyclic rashes that flare for a few weeks or months and then subside

Types of Psoariasis:

Typically, our skin has its own cycle, it takes its own time to build, re-build and rejuvenate. Skin cells grow, slowly form on the surface and eventually old skin falls off. But when the skin production is accelerated, the skin cells don’t fall off leading to patches.

Plaque psoriasis: The most common type of psoriasis, plaque psoriasis causes dry, itchy, raised skin patches (plaques) covered with scales. There may be few or many. They usually appear on the elbows, knees, lower back and scalp. The patches vary in color, depending on skin color. Guttate psoriasis: Guttate psoriasis primarily affects young adults and children. It’s usually triggered by a bacterial infection such as strep throat. It’s marked by small, drop-shaped, scaling spots on the trunk, arms or legs. Inverse psoriasis: Inverse psoriasis mainly affects the skin folds of the groin, buttocks and breasts. It causes smooth patches of inflamed skin that worsen with friction and sweating. Fungal infections may trigger this type of psoriasis. Pustular psoriasis: Pustular psoriasis, a rare type, causes clearly defined pus-filled blisters. It can occur in widespread patches or on small areas of the palms or soles.

How to Prevent Psoariasis?

Stay hydrated

Do regular exercise at least for 30minutes in a day

Incorporate a healthy diet

Have high fiber foods

Limit alcohol consumption

Quit smoking

Add yoga inyour routine too

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.