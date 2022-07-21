Pumpkin seeds are small almond-shaped green coloured seeds found inside fruit Pumpkin. They can be said as the powerhouse of nutrition. Pumpkin seeds has almost all the healthy nutritive values in it. Dr, Lovneet Batra, nutritionist, has listed some health benefits of adding pumpkin seeds in your diet and how you should add it. She said, ” Pumpkin seeds may be small, but they’re packed full of valuable nutrients. Eating only a small amount of them can provide you with substantial health benefits.”Also Read - Sattu, Amla And 5 More Underrated Foods That Do Wonders To Your Health

Read on to know the reasons to include PUMPKIN SEEDS in your diet.

Very high in magnesium – One of the best sources of magnesium. Healthy magnesium levels are important for your blood pressure, blood sugar levels, as well as heart and bone health.

Show antidepressant activity – Tryptophan is an essential amino acid present in pumpkin seed, and 5-hydroxytryptophan (5-HTP) is the intermediate metabolite of tryptophan. Both tryptophan and 5-HTP are promoted as treatment for depression. The purported L-tryptophan content of pumpkin seeds helps remedy depression.

Can lower sugar levels – Pumpkin seeds have considerable amounts of phenolic antioxidant compounds, among these: trigonelline, D-chiro-inositol, and nicotinic acid, those are considered to be insulin action mediators or insulin sensitizers.

Promotes hair growth- Has a positive anabolic effect on hair growth and this is due to the possible effects of phytosterols present in pumpkin seeds which are known to inhibit 5-reductase

Powerhouse of Zinc – Pumpkin seeds are extremely rich in nutrients, especially zinc, which makes them a wonderful immune system protector, for the healthy functioning of the brain, skin functions and more. The high zinc content of pumpkin seeds may help improve sperm quality and fertility in men.

How to add pumpkin seeds in your daily diet?

Add them to smoothies, yogurt and fruit

Garnish meals by sprinkling them into salads, soups or cereals

Blend them with other ingredients in a dip like hummus, pesto, or guacamole

Bake them into cookies and breads.

