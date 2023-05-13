Home

Pumpkin Seeds Benefits: Diabetes Control to Hair Care, 6 Reason That Make It a Healthy Addition

Pumpkin seeds are associated with several health benefits. Heart to the eye to hair to diabetes, it is beneficial for health in several and substantial ways. These are little nutrient-rich seeds, that may be consumed in many ways as well. Adding them in the diet could prove to be a good step toward a healthy lifestyle. Wondering how exactly it is beneficial and what all it impacts?

Pumpkin seeds may be small, but they’re packed full of valuable nutrients. Eating only a small amount of them can provide you with substantial health benefits

Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits

Very high in magnesium – One of the best sources of magnesium. Healthy magnesium levels are important for your blood pressure, blood sugar levels, as well as heart and bone health. Show antidepressant activity – Tryptophan is an essential amino acid present in pumpkin seed, and 5-hydroxytryptophan (5-HTP) is the intermediate metabolite of tryptophan. Both tryptophan and 5-HTP are promoted as treatment for depression. The purported L-tryptophan content of pumpkin seeds helps remedy depression. Can lower sugar levels – Pumpkin seeds have considerable amounts of phenolic antioxidant compounds, among these: trigonelline, D-chiro-inositol, and nicotinic acid, those are considered to be insulin action mediators or insulin sensitizers. Can significantly recover blood iron levels Promotes hair growth– Has a positive anabolic effect on hair growth and this is due to the possible effects of phytosterols present in pumpkin seeds which are known to inhibit 5-reductase Powerhouse of Zinc – Pumpkin seeds are extremely rich in nutrients, especially zinc, which makes them a wonderful immune system protector, for the healthy functioning of the brain, skin functions and more. The high zinc content of pumpkin seeds may help improve sperm quality and fertility in men.

How to add pumpkin seeds in your daily diet?

Add them to smoothies, yogurt and fruit

Garnish meals by sprinkling them into salads, soups or cereals

Blend them with other ingredients in a dip like hummus, pesto, or guacamole.

Bake them into cookies and breads.

