India woke up to the unfortunate news of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise due to a massive heart attack. He was 46. According to reports, the actor was working out in his gym when he suddenly collapsed and was rushed to a nearby hospital immediately. Puneeth was later admitted to Vikram Hospital and was receiving treatment in the intensive care unit until the unfortunate news of his untimely death came forth. The film-TV fraternity and the fans were left in shock. Over the years, the rate of heart attacks in young people has increased double-fold. People in their 20s, 30s, and 40s are falling victim to cardiovascular attacks.

According to a study, a heart attack, known earlier as a disease of the old, is now strikingly common in people aged 40 and below. The study compared people aged 41-50 years and 40 or younger with heart attack survivors and found that among patients who suffer a heart attack at a young age overall are 40 or younger. In September, actor Sidharth Shukla passed away due to a heart attack and in July, actor Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passed away due to a heart attack. But why are young people at risk of a heart attack?

Dr Ashish Agarwal, Cardiologist, Aakash Healthcare talked to india.com and said, “Though very sad, the actor’s death points at the larger problem of growing heart problems among the youth today. The key reasons are alcohol and smoking put together, irregular sleep, an increasing amount of stress and sedentary lifestyle that promotes less physical activity.”

Dr Agarwal further mentioned that a well-built body is not a mark of good health. “All these lifestyle changes are increasing the risk and incidents of chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes — we see patients with high cholesterol who are in their 20s or 30s. In fact, the World Economic Forum has projected that 50 percent of people who die at a young age will die of diabetes and heart disease. Some people may also have a family history of such diseases that increases their risk further. It is wrong to perceive that having a well-built body is a mark of sound health — people must make healthy choices in terms of food by including green vegetables and lifestyle, avoid alcohol and quit smoking altogether, and sleep for at least 7-8 hours. Those who have a family history of hypertension or heart issues must start monitoring their health through annual screening from the mid-30s,” he explained.

According to studies, the proportion of people below 40 having a heart attack has been increasing, rising by 2 percent each year for the last 10 years. “It used to be incredibly rare to see anyone under age 40 come in with a heart attack and some of these people are now in their 20s and early 30s,” said Ron Blankstein, Associate Professor at Harvard University.