Home

Health

Purple Day of Epilepsy 2023: Do Seizures Increase Risk Of Early Death? From Symptoms To Prevention, All You Need To Know

Purple Day of Epilepsy 2023: Do Seizures Increase Risk Of Early Death? From Symptoms To Prevention, All You Need To Know

Purple Day Of Epilepsy 2023: Epilepsy is a neurological condition that is stigmatised in many countries. This day is commemorated to spread awareness about epilepsy and the need to build a more empathetic environment around it.

Purple Day of Epilepsy 2023: Do Seizures Increase Risk Of Early Death? From Symptoms To Prevention, All You Need To Know

Purple Day of Epilepsy 2023: What exactly is epilepsy? Epilepsy is a neurological condition that causes seizures. It is a chronic non-communicable disease that is caused when there is abnormal electrical activity in the brain. It can lead to recurrent seizures. Since 2008, March 26 is being celebrated as Purple Day for epilepsy to spread awareness about the same. According to World Health Organisation, Around 50 million people worldwide have epilepsy, making it one of the most common neurological diseases globally. The risk of premature death in people with epilepsy is up to three times higher than in the general population.

Purple Day Of Epilepsy 2023: History, Significance

It was first organised by Cassidy Megan from Canada on March 26, 2008. Motivated by her personal experience, Megan decided to spread awareness about epilepsy by engaging people in conversations, conventions, and campaigns.

You may like to read

Not many people have a clear understanding of this neurological illness and societies have fabricated certain stigmas around it as well. In order to spread more information about seizures and to break the stereotypes.

Wondering why is it purple though. Lavendar has been internationally associated as a flower of epilepsy.

Is Epilepsy Related To Early Death

People with epilepsy have an increased risk of early death, according to a new study ahead of Purple Day. The study, published in the journal Neurology, showed that people with epilepsy had more than twice the risk of death compared to the overall population. The increased risk was even higher in younger people in the study of 20,095 epilepsy patients.

The increased risk also varies depending on where they live, the number of medications they take and what other diseases they may have, the researchers said.

“Our research found an increased risk even among those who do not have other health problems and are taking only one medication to control their seizures,” said study author Seo-Young Lee, MD, PhD, of Kangwon National University in Chuncheon, South Korea.

Quoting Ravindra Srivastava, Director, Neurosciences, Primus Super Speciality Hospital, in India, IANS reported that, “If you witness someone having a seizure, it is essential to stay calm and keep the person safe, protect the person’s head, turn the person on their side to help prevent choking, time the seizure, do not restrain the person and stay with the person until they are fully alert and oriented,” Srivastava said.

Epilepsy Signs, Symptoms, and Prevention

There are also different types of seizures, focal and generalised. In focal seizures only one area is affected while generalised seizures affect the whole brain. There are further subtypes of generalised seizure-tonic, clonic, atonic, absence, myclonic seizures.

However, some generic symptoms are:

Temporary confusion

A staring spell

Stiff muscles

Uncontrollable jerking movements of the arms and legs

Loss of consciousness or awareness

Psychological symptoms such as fear, anxiety

Lifestyle Changes To Manage and Prevent Epilepsy

If you are already suffering from epilepsy, getting good amount of quality sleep is important.

Fatigue can be a trigger, so take enough rest.

Refrain from substance abuse like using drugs or alcohol

Maintain a healthy lifestyle with a good diet and physical activity.

Exercise regularly. You may as well do yoga to relieve stress

Take medication timely

Stay hydrated

However, in case of an episode of seizures, it best to get yourself medically checked and chart out the further course of action as per theadvise of a medical professional.

Note: This article is to spread generic awareness about epilepsy and is no substitute to a doctor’s advice and medication.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.