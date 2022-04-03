A lot of people believe that vegetarians are losing out protein as their choices are very limited. For non-vegetarians, their major source of protein is chicken, salmon and eggs. What people don’t realise is that vegetarians have a lot of protein enriched food items too. Their nutritional content is usually higher and affordable.Also Read - Intense Heatwave in India: Best Ways To Protect Yourself From it During Summers
Taking it to Instagram, nutritionist Azra Khan listed major sources of vegetarian protein. If you are some who is looking for a dietary change, you can check out this post. From pumpkin seeds to curd, she lists several protein-rich vegetarian food.
- Lentils: You will get 7-8g of protein in 100 g of lentils. Lentil includes black lentils, chickpeas, kidney beans, split peas, green lentils, black beans etc.
- Quinoa: Quinoa belongs to amaranth family. It is rich in essential amino acid. By consuming 100 g of quinoa, you will get 9 g of protein.
- Pumpkin seeds: One tablespoon of pumpkin seeds will give you 5 grams of protein.
- Curd: You can consume any time of the year and day. In a 100 g of curd bowl, you will get 9 g of protein.
- Paneer/Tofu: If you are looking for an alternative for chicken, you can check out paneer/tofu. You will get 16 grams of protein if you consume 100 grams of paneer and you will get 8 grams of protein if you eat 100 grams of tofu.