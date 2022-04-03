A lot of people believe that vegetarians are losing out protein as their choices are very limited. For non-vegetarians, their major source of protein is chicken, salmon and eggs. What people don’t realise is that vegetarians have a lot of protein enriched food items too. Their nutritional content is usually higher and affordable.Also Read - Intense Heatwave in India: Best Ways To Protect Yourself From it During Summers

Taking it to Instagram, nutritionist Azra Khan listed major sources of vegetarian protein. If you are some who is looking for a dietary change, you can check out this post. From pumpkin seeds to curd, she lists several protein-rich vegetarian food.

Check Out The Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Azra Khan | Nutritionist (@azrakhanfitness)

