Eating three to five servings of fruits and vegetables every day would undoubtedly boost your health. But, according to a growing number of experts, healthy eating isn't only about how many portions you consume; it's also about the diversity of foods you consume. This entails adhering to a rainbow diet plan.

Making your plate look like a rainbow entails adding foods of various colors, such as green, red, purple, yellow, and orange, to make your dish as vibrant as possible. This means that you get enough of the diverse nutrients, vitamins, minerals from fruits and vegetables for the body. You may harness the power of these cancer-fighting and immune-boosting nutrients by eating all the colors of the nutritional rainbow.

So how to build a healthy nutritious colorful diet plate?

Red: Red fruits and vegetables include pigments called anthocyanins, which act as potent antioxidants in your body. Pomegranates, red peppers, strawberries, tomatoes, are foods that can benefit you. They are also considered beneficial for skin, reduces the risk of diabetes and lower the chances of stroke and heart diseases.

Orange and Yellow: Carotenoids, the plant pigment responsible for vibrant color, are abundant in most orange and yellow meals. Increasing your intake of carrots, lemons, oranges, mangoes and sweet potatoes will benefit your overall health. They helps in building immunity, beneficial for eyes, healthy for skin and maintains healthier joints.

Green: Leafy greens are a wonderful source of calcium and should be included in your diet on a regular basis. Vitamin A-rich vegetables include broccoli and Brussels sprouts. Other green foods that are high in vitamin C include kiwis and green bell peppers. Increasing the amount of green foods in your diet will clean your body, assist in tissue repair and reduces the risk of cancer.

Blue and Purple: Phytonutrients are abundant in blue and purple fruits and vegetables. Blackberries, plums, blueberries, red cabbage, and eggplant are among the foods that can beneficial. They are considered essential for health as they help in fighting inflammatory conditions, maintains healthy urinary tract and reduces the chance of memory loss as you get older.

Brown: Fiber has a wide range of health benefits. It supports in weight management by balancing sugar levels, reducing blood sugar spikes, regulating bowel motions, cholesterol control, and digestive health. Fiber is found abundant in brown fresh fruits, nutritious nuts, seeds, and whole grains.

Try this food plan to enrich your life with a variety of colors!