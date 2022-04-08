Benefits of raisins for weight loss: Raisins or kishmish (also called kismis) have a range of health benefits such they’re anti-cancerous, they enhance immunity, they improve your bowel movements and they curb anti-inflammatory disorders like arthritis. Did you know raisins can also be beneficial for weight loss? But, these dry fruits must be eaten in the right way and right quantity or you can see different results.Also Read - Sugarcane Juice Benefits: These 11 Amazing Benefits of Ganne Ka Juice Include Weight Loss, Energy Booster

Consume in moderation or you might gain weight instead

Research shows that raisins can help people lose weight. But raisins contain many calories per serving, so they should be eaten in moderation to avoid unwanted weight gain. The fiber in raisins is linked with a range of health benefits.

How many raisins should you eat in a day?

Women are recommended to consume a small cup of raisins (15-20 kishmish) while men can have upto 1.5 cups per day as a safe limit.

Only eat raisins soaked overnight, not dry

There is a much healthier way of consuming raisins than eating them raw. Just like many other dry fruits you consume in summer, it is recommended by experts that you soak 15-20 raisins overnight and eat them the next morning for making use of them for weight loss. What happens when you soak raisins overnight? The unwanted minerals and vitamins get dissolved in the water, keeping only the required nutrients for quick absorption by the body.

Many studies show that consuming overnight soaked raisins boost nitric oxide levels in the body which increases nutrition absorption. Being rich in iron, raisins also help you beat anemia by increasing the production of red blood cells.

Drink raisin water by boiling raisins

Raisin water is another way to lose weight and hydrate your body at the same time. You can boil 150 grams of raisins in two cups of water. Let it cool down and drink it.

How does kishmish help in weight loss? Here are top weight loss benefits of raisins:

1. Raisins suppress your appetite

Raisins are relatively low-calorie foods so they can curb your appetite without contributing to the calorie count. Raisins contain natural fruit sugars and leptin which have appetite suppressing properties. Along with keeping you satiated for long and reducing hunger pangs, Leptin can also kill fat cells by increasing the thermogenesis process.

2. Raisins promote better digestion

One of the major contributing factors of raisins for weight loss that it improves your digestion. With about 3.3-4.5gms of dietary fiber per 100gms serving size, raisins work like prebiotics which significantly improve the growth of gut flora which is important for weight loss. Dietary fiber plays a crucial role in regulating bowel movements and flushing out the unwanted wastes from the body. By doing so, raisins help in balancing your body mass and lowering the risk of obesity.

3. Raisins keep you energised for working out

Dieting combined with working out does wonders for weight loss. Raisins make a really good pre-workout snack as they are energy-dense foods which are rich in natural sugars like glucose and fructose, that quickly get converted into energy necessary for a workout.