Heart Attack in Gym: Comedian Raju Srivastava died on Wednesday 41 days after he was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS hospital. The popular comedian suffered a heart attack on August 10 while working out at a gym in the capital. He was rushed to the hospital by his gym trainer where the doctors performed an angioplasty on the same day. With the increase in the number of cases of people dying from a heart attack, it is essential to understand what causes a heart attack and when to stop working out a day.

HEART ATTACK DURING WORKOUT: YOUNG PEOPLE SHOULD UNDERSTAND THEIR RISK FACTORS

Dr Haresh G Mehta, Consultant-Interventional Cardiologist, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim-Fortis Associate says that there are several reasons to worry. "Not enough young people take their risk factors seriously. Firstly, it is important to note that looking fit or going to the gym does not mean you are healthy or living a healthy lifestyle. Many young adults these days usually indulge in an unhealthy lifestyle. For instance, excessive stress, lack of sleep, alcohol intake, smoking, drug abuse, unnecessary and unsafe supplements, slimming pills, and over-exercise."

It is important that you know your health completely before designing your exercise schedule. Being informed about your risk factors is the biggest thing and understanding what kind of exercise would not take a maximum toll on your body.

CHECK KEY RISK FACTORS OF HAVING HEART ATTACK WHILE WORKING OUT:

Smoking

High blood pressure

Diabetes

Poor diet

Substance abuse

Alcohol use

One shall also avoid taking over-the-counter supplements while working out. This can dismantle the entire nutrient supply inside your body and can cause certain organs to not function properly. Instead of opting for excessive gymming, one can opt for subtle yoga and meditation to approach the holistic wellness of your body.

Stay healthy. We are living in the most vulnerable times when it comes to maintaining health!