New Delhi: Staying fit and healthy is the need of the hour as with growing concerns over Covid-19, the only way to fight the pandemic is to have a strong immune system. In that context, what better than eating healthy?Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: How to Use Lemon to Shed Those Extra Kilos

Recently, actor Rakulpreet Singh shared a glimpse of an interesting nutritious diet on her Instagram handle. She was gleefully posing with a colourful and rich millet bowl loaded with veggies. She captioned the post, “Munching on my millet bowl filled with veggies. Thanks to Mummun Ganeriwal I recently made a switch to eating millets and I must say my body feels awesome.” Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: I Lost 15 Kilos by Walking 10,000 Steps Every day, Yoga And Intermittent Fasting

Check out the picture here:

The ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ actor has found herself a friend in her nutritionist, Munmun Ganeriwal, who helps her to eat healthy and right. In fact, both Rakul and her nutritionist seem to believe that eating right is about having a diet inclusive of a variety of foods, not eliminating them. The actor also, time and again, urges her fans and followers to try some of the healthy recipes that she shares on her profile. Also Read - Do Salads And Soups Really Assist Weight Loss? Here's What we Know

Millets health benefits

For the uninitiated, millet is rich in niacin, which helps your body manage more than 400 enzyme reactions. It is also important for healthy skin and organ function, according to WebMD. Moreover, millet, especially the darker varieties, is also an excellent source of beta-carotene. This natural pigment acts as both an antioxidant and as a precursor to vitamin A, helping your body fight off free radicals and supporting the health of your eyes.

Other than that, they also help in controlling sugar levels, aid in digestion, and protect your heart health.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Rakul has acknowledged her nutritionist’s significant role in making her life much healthy and energetic.

The actor had recently shared another post where she was seen gushing over a delicious south Indian breakfast of millet dosa and sambar suggested to her by the nutritionist herself. She wrote, “Polished off this plate of barnyard millet dosa and oh boy! how yummy was it!! @munmun.ganeriwal says millets are ‘prebiotics’ and can help you stay lean and healthy. So, I make sure I eat a variety of them. BTW, when are you adding this superfood to your diet??”

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Did you know Rakul has recently turned vegan? Well, don’t forget that what you put on your plate is even more important than what you put on your skin. Hence, make wise choices and stay healthy!