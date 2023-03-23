Home

During the holy month of Ramadan, intermittent fasting can improve one's physical and mental health as well as fight chronic diseases.

Ramadan 2023: Fasting during Ramadan is one of Islam’s five pillars and a special time for introspection, enlightenment, compassion, and devotion. Ramadan is commemorated by observing a month-long fast throughout the day and enjoying delectable meals in the morning and at night. Did you know that Ramadan’s 12–14-hour fast is quite similar to intermittent fasting? Ramadan is a time of year when people refrain from eating or drinking anything between the hours of sunrise and sunset for one month, with the fast being broken at the iftar, the evening meal.

Ramadan’s intermittent fasting has a number of advantages of its own. People can reset their digestive systems, increase metabolism, and reduce weight by engaging in this activity. Check out some other health benefits of intermittent fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

5 HEALTH BENEFITS OF INTERMITTENT FASTING DURING RAMADAN

In addition to promoting weight loss, a calorie-deficit diet and eating pattern can also lower blood pressure, enhance blood sugar control, and safeguard brain function. It has been demonstrated that intermittent fasting raises metabolic rate, which lowers blood sugar levels. Fasting for a month lowers harmful cholesterol levels and reduces the risk of hypertension, both of which are believed to strengthen the immune system. Inflammation, a major factor in ageing, is reduced by fasting. This is so that your gut microbiota can alter as a result of fasting. Following a fast, the gut microbiome is more abundant with bacteria that have anti-inflammatory characteristics. Some people think that Ramadan increases their level of alertness and focus because of the change in eating habits and the emphasis placed on spiritual rituals. It also helps to remove toxins from the body. Several metabolic processes that are known to be crucial for brain health are improved by intermittent fasting. Reduced oxidative stress, inflammation, blood sugar levels, and insulin resistance are all benefits of intermittent fasting.

