Raw Honey Benefits: 4 Reasons Why You Must Add Shahad to Summer Diet

Raw Honey Health Benefits: Historically, raw honey has been used to treat injuries, aid in digestion, and ease sore throats. Here are some wellness advantages that raw honey has to offer.

Raw Honey Health Benefits: Bees produce honey for their own consumption, but many people also enjoy eating it. Since ancient times, humans have valued honey for its sweet flavour. The health and medical benefits of this golden liquid are massive. This wonderful liquid goes well with milk, bread, and a variety of herbal teas and beverages. It works well as an immune booster, antiseptic skin toner, and remedy for respiratory issues. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, “With cool breezy nights and the sunny warm daytime, we know it’s spring already. However, with these seasonal changes, also a demand shift in our diet to fight allergies and flu around this time. The expert suggests bringing raw honey to the morning routine.

4 UNBELIEVABLE HEALTH BENEFITS OF CONSUMING RAW HONEY

The phytonutrients in honey are responsible for its antioxidant properties, as well as its antibacterial and antifungal power. They’re also thought to be the reason raw honey has immune-boosting properties Raw honey which hasn’t been treated with any processes promotes probiotics and prebiotics, which are necessary for gut health. It also contains polyphenols, which promote good bacterial growth and discourage bad bacteria from growing. The antioxidant compounds in raw honey called polyphenols have anti-inflammatory effects that could be beneficial in protecting against a number of conditions associated with oxidative stress. Raw honey has natural antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antiseptic and antioxidant properties that help to calm a cough. Honey coats your throat, soothing irritated tissue.

Although studies have not proven that raw honey is healthier than ordinary honey, some individuals think that regular honey processing and pasteurization reduce many of its beneficial components.

Did you know that honey doesn’t go bad very quickly? It might get tainted under some conditions. Keep honey in a container that is well sealed and out of the way of light and excessive temperatures.

The next time you have a cough or a cold, try adding honey to your morning.

