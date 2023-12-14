Home

Health

Raw Onion Benefits: Brain Health to Digestion, 5 Reasons Kachi Pyaz Should Be a Regular

Raw Onion Benefits: Brain Health to Digestion, 5 Reasons Kachi Pyaz Should Be a Regular

Raw Onions is an evergreen choice for salads. It adds flavour to food but many people tend to avoid it or he smell. But, did you know that kachi pyaz can actually be beneficial for health? Read on to know how.

Raw Onion Benefits: Brain Health to Digestion, 5 Reasons Kachi Pyaz Should Be a Regular (Freepik)

Raw Onion Benefits: Onions are rings of flavour that amp up the taste of every food. It is a versatile vegetable that goes with everything. From pyaz ka parantha, to salads, this root vegetable is a household essential. However, many people have a slight aversion to raw onion due to its pungent taste and smell.

Trending Now

But, raw onions have several health benefits to serve. When consumed regularly, it can help strengthen our body and here is how.

You may like to read

RAW ONION BENEFITS: 5 REASONS TO EAT PYAZ

Boost Immunity: Raw onions have a good content of vitamin C which is essential for boosting immunity. It helps to fight viruses and prevents common ailments and seasonal infections. Blood Sugar Control: Raw onions have a low glycemic index, meaning they cause a gradual rise in blood sugar levels. This can be beneficial for people with diabetes or prediabetes, as it helps regulate blood sugar levels and prevent spikes. Boost Heart Health: Onions are said to be rich in antioxidants like quercetin that help to reduce cholesterol levels. This further helps to boost heart health. Raw onion can help improve blood circulation, and lower high blood pressure, hence, reducing the risk of heart attack or other cardiac problems. Nutrient Powerhouse: Raw onions are a good source of vitamins C, B6, and K, as well as minerals like manganese, potassium, and phosphorus. These nutrients contribute to various bodily functions, including immune system support, cell growth and repair, and blood sugar regulation. Antioxidants and Anti-inflammatory Properties: Onions are rich in antioxidants like quercetin and anthocyanins, which help fight free radical damage and protect cells from inflammation. This can potentially reduce the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, cancer, and Alzheimer’s disease. Digestive Health: Raw onions contain prebiotic fibers that promote the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. These bacteria play a crucial role in digestion, nutrient absorption, and immune system function. Additionally, the sulfur compounds in onions have anti-bacterial properties that can help prevent foodborne illnesses.

While often used for adding flavor and aroma to dishes, raw onions offer a surprising range of health benefits. This humble vegetable packs a powerful punch of nutrients and bioactive compounds, making it an excellent addition to a healthy diet.

It is to note that excess of anything can be harmful. Hence, one must ensure that consumption is done in moderation.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.