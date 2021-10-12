The festive season is here in full swing. We are inching close to Dussehra, which will be celebrated across India on October 15. The Hindu festival is celebrated with much grandeur and devotion. Festivals in India are about getting together and bonding over your favourite food and mithai. We all are guilty of overeating our favourite sweet dish, be it the famous kaju katli, soan papdi, besan ke laddoo or bondi ka laddoo. Every Indian household is flooded with a wide variety of sweets. Have you ever wondered, with the festive season and increased demand for sweets, how are the halwai shops are able to meet the demand? What ingredients go into the sweets you buy? Let’s find out.Also Read - Navratri 2021 Durga Ashtami Date And Shubh Muhurat: When to Observe The Ashtami Fast - October 13 or 14?

Many shopkeepers compromise the quality of the sweets through adulteration. It is recommended to run few simple tests before buying sweets for your loved ones. Sweets made with dairy are the most adulterated item.

Here are 5 simple ways to find if sweets are pure or fake.

Most mithai comes with silver foil, these days shopkeepers are replacing it with aluminium foil. And if someone consumes it, it can lead to stomach infection. You can avoid it by touching the top of the sweet gently and if the layer comes onto your finger, it is mostly fake. You can also heat up some of the foil on the spoon, pure silver leaves will glistering balls, while the aluminium foil will become grey ash. Make sure you smell the mithai before buying it in bulk. If it is stale, it will taste sour and will emit a musty smell. If you are someone who wants to make the sweets at home, make sure that you rub a little khoya on your thumbnails. If it is pure, you can smell the aroma of ghee. You can check if the mawa is pure or not, by adding some sugar to the mawa and heating it. If you see that mawa is draining water, it means it is fake. To check if your sweet has detergent, you need to dissolve it with water and shake it vigorously. If it forms lather, then it is adulterated.

Before buying any product, you should first check if it has FSSAI logos and the license number. Check the best before/expiry date, batch number, list of ingredients, nutritional information.