New Delhi: It is common for parents and women to wonder if period-related bleeding is too much or too often! In the initial years, the flow can feel a bit too much. Most of the time it is not, but sometimes it is. We must therefore know the difference to know when to call the doctor.

When the cycle begins, it is normal for your periods to be heavy or be irregular. Periods are not associated with ovulation right when they start as the hormones that monitor it have not quite found their space yet. However, an occasional heavy flow is not bothersome.

Heavy Menstrual Bleeding (HMB) is clinically referred to as Menorrhagia. A woman usually experiences loss of menstrual blood which is greater than 60 – 80 ml per cycle in this condition. Its occurrence increases with age and can be a sign of an underlying health problem that needs treatment.

Dr. Amit Kamat, Consultant – Obstetrics and Gynecology, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan talks about signs to watch out for and why is heavy menstrual bleeding a serious problem for women. It is understood that only 1/3rd of women seek treatment for the problem. A doctor would examine find the cause after listening to the patient’s concern and assessing them. Heavy menstrual bleeding can cause the patient to become Anemic (Iron deficiency), which would add to their woes. It is also important to check on problems like low blood platelets.

What Causes Menorrhagia?

Heavy menstrual bleeding affects about 1-5 women and is a common problem in the 30-50-year-old age group. About 50% of women with heavy menstrual bleeding have no abnormalities in their uterus. It might be related to hormonal or chemical levels in the Endometrium (the internal lining of the Uterus) or conditions not yet identified.

In the other 50%, it is related to Fibroids, Cancer, pregnancy problems such as Ectopic Pregnancy, Pelvic Inflammatory Disease, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) or use of Intrauterine Device (IUD).

When to call your doctor?

Bleeding lasting longer than 7 days or the need to change pads every hour or so is a signal to call your doctor. Spotting can also be an issue and certain symptoms may look like other medical conditions. Your doctor may advise the following in order to make a correct diagnosis:

Blood tests for disorders like Anemia, Thyroid and clotting

Ultrasound for checking the Uterus, Ovaries and pelvis

Pap smear to check on cervical infection, inflammation, Dysplasia and Cancer

Endometrial Biopsy to evaluate the lining of the Uterus

Hysteroscopy to inspect the Uterus lining

Treatment:

The cause of your heavy menstrual bleeding will define the treatment. Your doctor will look at medical history, lineage, general health, and other factors before beginning treatment. The following drug therapies or surgical interventions may be recommended:

Drug Therapy

Birth Control Pills can help regularize periods and help reduce the bleeding

Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) can treat Dysmenorrhea (painful menstrual cramps) and can help reduce blood loss; sometimes these may increase the risk of bleeding

Oral contraceptives can regulate menstrual cycles and reduce episode of excessive or prolonged bleeding

Iron Supplements will help get Iron into the blood and treat Anemia

Surgical Interventions

Dilation and Curettage (D&C) is a surgical procedure for scraping the lining of the uterus

Uterine Artery Embolization helps treat Fibroids, which cause heavy bleeding, by blocking the arteries that feed them

Hysteroscopy involves inserting a camera into the Uterus to evaluate the lining, assisting in the removal of Fibroids, Polyps, and the uterine lining

Myomectomy is a surgical intervention to remove Uterine Fibroids through several small abdominal incisions, an open abdominal incision, or through the vagina

Hysterectomy is a procedure to remove the Uterus

While heavy menstrual bleeding is common, there is a lack of knowledge among women that they can seek help to alleviate the distress it causes. Some are hesitant to talk about it, however, talking to a healthcare professional is very important to make the correct diagnosis and begin treatment.