Home

Health

Respiratory Illness: 5 Hygiene Habits to Prevent Viral Infections And Maintain Healthy Lungs

Respiratory Illness: 5 Hygiene Habits to Prevent Viral Infections And Maintain Healthy Lungs

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that nearly 3 million people across the world lose their lives due to indoor air pollution or diseases that stem from poor in-home hygiene.

Respiratory Illness: 5 Hygiene Habits to Prevent Viral Infections And Maintain Healthy Lungs

The frequent temperature fluctuations and hazardous AQI levels in most parts of the country including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, etc., had led to an uptick in viral infections and flu cases. But when talking about dust and air pollution, we often talk about outdoor air quality and resulting allergies, but seldom pay attention to the hygiene and presence of pollutants inside our own homes. Why?

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that nearly 3 million people across the world lose their lives due to indoor air pollution or diseases that stem from poor in-home hygiene. Studies have shown that the air in our homes can be even more polluted than outdoor air. Human skin flakes tend to accumulate on mattresses, pillows, carpets, upholstered furniture, blankets, clothes, stuffed toys, etc. Incorporating dusting into your regular cleaning routine has proven to be helpful however, dusting might not be enough.

You may like to read

5 Hygiene Habits to Prevent Viral Infections And Maintain Healthy Lungs:

Cleaning and Disinfection: Many people think that if something looks clean, it’s safe. A surface can look perfectly clean but can be contaminated with many organisms that cause diseases. Cleaning and disinfecting are two different things. Cleaning removes residues, and dirt. Disinfecting kills microorganisms (bacteria, viruses etc.). Couches, curtains, soft furnishings should be sprayed with a formulation proven to kill germs. Cleaner indoor air: Cleaning up spills, vacuuming your carpets, and keeping your kitchen and bathroom clean can clear dust containing germs. Create a green space: Adding some plants to your living areas might work wonders. Also, they are less expensive than other décor pieces. English ivy, bamboo palms, and snake plants are examples of indoor plants that not only add to the aesthetic appeal and relax your senses but also provide a good source of oxygen. Declutter: Additionally, ridding your homes of all unwanted and unused items is key to making sure that there is enough space and airflow, and sunlight. Decluttering the home goes a long way in maintaining cleanliness and avoiding germ growth in areas that might be hidden away from you.

These small habits pay off big time by warding off the germs that can cause respiratory illnesses. Disinfecting can be a part of a routine habit and is like your best effort to keep your family protected.

(Savlon Surface Disinfectant Spray kills 99.99% respiratory infection causing RSV virus, which can be found on multiple surfaces. It has fresh fragrance notes that leave behind a pleasant & fresh smell. )

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.