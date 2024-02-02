Home

Rheumatoid Arthritis: Early Diagnosis to Prevention, Here’s All You Need to Know About The Inflammatory Disorder

It is important to recognize that Rheumatoid Arthritis is not exclusive to the elderly, as it can affect younger individuals, impacting their wrists, fingers, and feet.

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is characterized by the immune system’s breakdown, leading to the attack of joint linings by white blood cells, causing inflammation, discomfort, and swelling. Understanding the immune foundation of RA is crucial for tailoring appropriate treatment regimens. The distinctive symptoms of RA include joint inflammation, affecting small joints in the hands, fingers, feet, and knees, leading to pain, tenderness, swelling, warmth, redness, stiffness, and morning stiffness lasting for 30 minutes or longer. It is important to recognize that RA is not exclusive to the elderly, as it can affect younger individuals, impacting their wrists, fingers, and feet. Dr. Girish Kakade from Sahyadri Hospitals shares tips, and medication to treat this inflammatory condition.

Importance of Early Diagnosis

For early diagnosis and treatment of RA, it is essential to understand the unique patterns of joint involvement and the role of the immune system in this condition. Early diagnosis can be facilitated by recognizing these symptoms and promptly seeking consultation if persistent joint pains and swelling are experienced for more than 30 minutes, particularly in the morning. Diagnosis of RA involves various tests such as blood tests and X-rays of the hands and legs.

Medications for Rheumatoid Arthritis

• Corticosteroids, whether taken orally or injected into affected joints, offer quick relief from inflammation and pain, yet their short-term usage is favoured due to potential long-term side effects.

• Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) provide pain relief and reduce inflammation, commonly used for symptom management without altering the disease course.

• DMARDs (Disease-Modifying Ant rheumatic Drugs), such as methotrexate and sulfasalazine, are pivotal in the long-term management of RA, slowing disease progression by modulating the immune system.

• Biologics, including TNF inhibitors and interleukin blockers, target specific immune system components to address inflammation, typically prescribed when DMARDs alone are inadequate.

• Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors, effective in controlling RA symptoms, interfere with the crucial Janus kinase pathway in the immune response.

Therapies For Rheumatoid Arthritis

Supportive treatments for RA include physical therapy with tailored exercises to maintain joint flexibility and muscle strength, hydrotherapy for pain relief in warm water, stretching exercises to enhance joint mobility, and complementary therapies like massage and acupuncture for pain alleviation. Self-care practices involve low-impact exercises, weight management, and heat or cold therapy using pads to manage specific joint symptoms.

It is crucial to raise awareness about the urgency of early diagnosis, effective management, and research initiatives aimed at discovering a cure for RA. By understanding the distinctive characteristics and symptoms of RA, individuals can seek timely medical intervention to prevent joint damage and improve their quality of life, thus avoiding the need for invasive procedures like knee replacement surgery.

